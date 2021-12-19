Entertainment
rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA festival | national
LOS ANGELES (AP) A West Coast rapper known as Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed in an altercation at a Los Angeles music festival where he and others were scheduled to perform.
A publicist for the rapper, Scott Jawson, confirmed his death on Sunday at the New York Times and Rolling stone. The artist’s real name was Darrell Caldwell. He was 28 years old.
Drakeo the Ruler was assaulted on Saturday night during the Once Upon a Time in LA concert, which was to feature several artists, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube. Organizers canceled the festival after the stabbing.
A scuffle broke out behind the main stage shortly after 8:30 p.m., leaving a man seriously injured by a stabbing suspect, the California Highway Patrol said in a stripped-down press release that did not name Caldwell. The victim was taken to hospital, where he later died.
The Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department also responded.
Caldwell, who started releasing mixtapes in 2015 and released his debut album The Truth Hurts last February, has been called the West Coast’s most original stylist for his dark, comedic lyrics and unflinching performance. His mixtape Thank You for Using GTL contains verses recorded at Mens Central Jail in Los Angeles.
He grew up listening to bands like Hot Boyz, Boosie, Webbie, and Dipset, but said it was a fight rapper named Cocky who influenced him to rap.
He was so sweet and calm rapping, despite the craziest talk, he told Billboard earlier this year. It showed me that you don’t have to shout or be loud to get your point across.
Caldwell pioneered a type of rap called nervous music, with cryptic and dark songs, the The Los Angeles Times wrote in 2018: Its cadences spin counterclockwise to the battery, both jerky like a shifter and fast and smooth like a luxury sports car that it controls. “
Caldwell was released from prison in November 2020 after reaching a plea deal with LA County prosecutors who wanted to try him on conspiracy in the 2016 murder of a 24-year-old man. Previously, he had been acquitted of murder charges and attempted murder in the man’s death.
Once upon a time at LA Fest confirmed in an Instagram post that the event had been canceled earlier. The organizers did not give a reason.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://www.smdailyjournal.com/news/national/rapper-drakeo-the-ruler-fatally-stabbed-at-la-festival/article_633ad299-8ae2-5205-a327-408f21865676.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]