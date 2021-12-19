Entertainment
Blenheim actor will take Shrek from swamp to stage
Provided
Blenheim actor and musician Tom Knowles will play Shrek in Shrek The Musical.
A Blenheim-raised actor will be able to unleash their ogre on stage as they play the main character in Shrek the musical.
The green, swamp-dweller, princess rescuer who has made his way into the hearts of moviegoers arrives on New Zealand stages next year, where actor and musician Tom Knowles will bring him to life.
Tom Knowles grew up in Blenheim, the original swamp, he joked.
Earlier this year, the Knowles musical Atarangi: Morning sky was performed at the ASB theater by students of Bohally Intermediate.
Knowles has performed in shows across the country, including Fat, Saturday night fever, Little shop of horrors, Transmission, and wrote an award-winning opera Allergic to love.
A recognized fan of Mike Myers, Knowles said he was thrilled to face Shrek, a character from one of the cast’s Golden Movies.
I am Shrek the one and only. I am very excited, these are big boots to fill.
Knowles would look to the movie Brave Heart to perfect the Scottish accent for which Shrek was known.
The musical features original pop-rock songs written for the stage, as well as classic songs from the film such as I am a believer by Smash Mouth.
It’s an incredible score. There are also funny songs.
Knowles said the musical pulled off the difficult feat of translating an animated film on stage, while keeping much of the film’s classic humor intact.
I have friends who can recite entire sections of the film.
The musical was also very much about identity and uniqueness, Knowles said, with a song about letting your monster flag fly.
These themes were part of the reasons people loved Shrek so much.
Even though he’s a big ugly ogre, he finds friends and solace in others. It’s about getting up to feel strong about yourself.
Knowles said families in Blenheim would have a great weekend if they choose to travel to Auckland, Hamilton, Christchurch or Wellington to see the show, which runs from April through October of next year.
The main goal of the show was to be family-friendly and to get as many people as possible to the theater.
Knowles had anticipated a busy next year. In addition to playing Shrek, Knowles was expecting her first child around the same time. Shrek the musical started his tour.
Atarangi: Morning sky would record as an album and be released in the middle of next year. There were also a few other projects on the horizon.
The actor and musician currently lives in Wellington with his partner.
