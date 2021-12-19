No Way Home ‘flies off to record $ 253 million opening – The Hollywood Reporter





Sony and Marvel Spider-Man: No Path Home wove a record web in its box office debut, totaling $ 253 million in 4,336 theaters to secure the third-largest nationwide opening of all time at the box office despite growing concerns over the COVID-19 omicron variant . Abroad – where the new variant is even more worrying in some markets, and particularly in Europe – the film also made history, totaling $ 334.2 million for a worldwide total of $ 587.2 million. (without China). This is world opening n ° 3 ever recorded, unadjusted for inflation. “The historic results of this weekend, from around the world and in the face of many challenges, reaffirm the unparalleled cultural impact that cinema-exclusive films can have when made and marketed with vision and determination,” said Sony Motion Picture Group chairman and CEO. Tom Rothman, who has remained a big supporter of an exclusive theatrical release. Spider-Man: No Path Home set many other records as cinema returned to pre-pandemic levels for the first time at a defining moment for the box office resumption. Hollywood, however, would feel a lot better if the wealth was distributed. Even like No way home prospered, Guillermo Del Toro Alley of nightmares became the last adult title to disappoint, with a weekend opening in fifth place of a $ 3 million bracket despite a well-known director and top cast. And that of Steven Spielberg West Side Story fell 67% in its second weekend, reinforcing the narrative that mid-range movies and adult films are an endangered species amid the surge in streaming. No way home is the first COVID-19 era film to surpass $ 100 million when it launched nationally (so far the biggest startup was only $ 90 million). There’s more: The tentpole has already grossed more than any version of the pandemic era has won in its entire nationwide run, a list topping Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings ($ 224.5 million). The Sony and Marvel film was backed by a coveted A + CinemaScore, moviegoers ages 18-34, and glowing release scores, including a definitive recommendation score of 90%. (Rivals say the exits are “unreal”.) Spider Man also attracted an ethnically diverse audience and achieved huge business at Imax theaters, which grossed $ 36.2 million worldwide, the sixth all-time showing in terms of weekend openings. end Imax. Avengers: Endgame leads the list of all-time national openings with $ 357 million, followed by Avengers: Infinity War ($ 257.6 million), Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($ 248 million), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($ 220 million) and Jurassic World ($ 208.8 million), unadjusted for inflation. Internationally, No way home also breaks records despite omicron, resulting in theater closures and other restrictions in some European markets. The film grossed over $ 180 million between Wednesday and Friday alone. No way home, reuniting director Jon Watts and star Tom Holland, is from Sony’s Columbia Pictures, which controls the film rights to Spider-Man, and Disney’s Marvel Studios, which is home to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Watt’s film combines three generations of Spider-Man films and includes previous villainous actors Willem Dafoe (2002 Spider Man), Alfred Molina (years 2004 Spider-man 2) and Jamie Foxx (2014 The Amazing Spider-Man 2). It also stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau and Benedict Wong.

