Joe Russos Almost Dead to help kick off summer music at The Amp on June 1-2





Joe Russos Almost Dead is scheduled to perform two shows on June 1 and 2.

Vail Valley Foundation / Courtesy photo The summer schedule is starting to take shape at the iconic Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail with the announcement of Joe Russos Almost Dead scheduled to perform two shows on June 1 and 2. The American rock band formed in 2013 and mainly covers music from the Grateful Dead and will perform at The Amp less than a year after the legendary Phil Lesh and Friends performed at the same venue. JRAD’s pumped-up shot explores extremes of tempo and dynamics with muscle shredding, eerily silent eddies, and telepathic laces, writes The New York Times. Subtle and blatant allusions to non-Dead songs punctuate their shows. They play Bob Dylan songs that Dead hasn’t covered, and the long-known Dead song pair are either dropped or take unexpected turns. Tickets for Joe Russos’ Almost Dead performances at The Amp go on sale at 11am. December 17. Lawn tickets cost $ 50; tickets reserved for the pavilion cost between $ 65 and $ 75. (Price does not include service charges.) The band will perform at Vail at 6:30 p.m. on the evenings of Wednesday June 1 and Thursday June 2. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Visit grfavail.com for more information and tickets. In addition to drummer Joe Russo, the group also includes Weens bassist Dave Dreiwitz, keyboardist Marco Benevento, Scott Metzger on guitar and vocals, and Tom Hamilton of Brothers Past and American Babies on guitar and vocals. The Amp continues to be a popular venue for the Grateful Dead and iconic band tribute bands. Bob Weir and the Wolf Pack performed at Vail less than a year ago, and Tom Hamilton gave two sold-out shows with the Jerry Garcia Band in 2018. Joe Russos Almost Dead will be giving three shows in the state of Colorado, two here at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and one night at Red Rocks. In a world where everything changes, it’s reassuring to hear the music you grew up with, Peter Shapiro, who produced the 2015 Grateful Deads 50th Anniversary Reunion, told The New York Times. And when you add a new kind of kerosene to the fire like Joe and the guys do, it takes it to the next level and people are chasing it. For more information, visit grfavail.com .

