PHOTOS, VIDEO: Modified ‘Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular’ Makes Touching Return to Disney Studios in Hollywood





After a closure of over 20 months, “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!” is finally happening again at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. As we reported a few days ago, the show has been tweaked and updated slightly. All the decorations have been repainted. The machinery used in the show has also been reassessed. Lights and soundboard have been replaced, and new sound effects can be heard. Guests gathered in the theater to see the return of the show. Unfortunately, members of the public cannot take the stage and be a part of the show at this time due to physical distancing guidelines. A new moment featuring the stuntmen was added during the first scene change. They guide the entire audience in creating sound effects. Although there are small changes and no members of the audience on stage, the plot of the show remains the same. While the villains and vehicles in the show still have guns, Indiana no longer carries a pistol, so there is no longer a scene where he shoots a henchman. He uses his whip a lot and briefly wields a machine gun grabbed by one of the bad guys. There are a few new stunts and an extra comedic moment of Indy and Marion sneaking out of the clothes racks. A new scene features the special effects coordinator demonstrating how the team creates fake gunshot sounds using compressed air. They talk briefly about filming in landscape mode with smartphones, a “modern” update to the series. They still demonstrate the stunts that Marion usually performs with a planted audience. We noticed that the pilot in the final scene was a woman. The plane and the truck still have fake pistols attached to them. While swastikas are long gone, all Nazi-related symbolism has now been removed. The characters no longer “die” on stage. Instead, they run away after being defeated. Without his pistol, Indy kicks the cockpit door to get Marion out. The gun and death changes are probably not only for stunt safety, but also to be more sensitive to recent tragedies in the United States. It was a touching return for the cast and crew, some of whom have been a part of the show since it opened in 1989 and had family in the audience as well as the fans watching. Watch our video of the first performance since March 2020 below. “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!” occurs at 12:00 p.m., 1:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily. As always, keep following WDWNT for all of your Disney park news, and for the latest news, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Related

