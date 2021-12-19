Drakeo the Ruler reportedly stabbed at Once Upon a Time concert in LAExBulletin







toggle legend Timothy Norris / Timothy Norris, Getty Images

Timothy Norris / Timothy Norris, Getty Images Los Angeles rapper Drakeo the Ruler, a rising hip-hop force, has died aged 28. The rapper’s death was confirmed to NPR via a representative following reports he was stabbed at the Once Upon a Time in LA music festival. Drakeo the Ruler, born Darrell Caldwell, was a critically acclaimed star of the West Coast rap scene. It was greeted as “The most original stylist on the west coast in decades” by The Los Angeles Times for its distinctive vocabulary and personal flow. He released his first mixtape, I am Mr. Mosely, in 2015 following the hit of the same year produced by DJ Mustard, “Mr. Get Dough”. He often called his work, which played on dark themes and rhythms, “nervous music”. “This shit ain’t just for the real wtf are we doing,” rapper Drake, who was supposed to perform at the Los Angeles Music Festival, wrote in an Instagram story. “Still caught my mind with your RIP Drakeo energy.” Youtube

In November 2020, Drakeo was released from prison after reaching a plea deal after three years in prison. Originally arrested in 2017 for a murder of which he was ultimately acquitted, Drakeo was kept in jail after prosecutors attempted to argue that his words and video clips were proof that he was part of a gang. The criminalization of Drakeo’s work was another example of a common troubling trend for hip-hop artists, as explored in a video by NPR Louder Than a Riot. “They just didn’t like the person I am and decided to make me an example for everyone,” Drakeo told NPR in 2020, of his belief that the Los Angeles District Attorney, Jackie Lacey, had a personal vendetta against him. “I was kind of like a warning.” In prison, Drakeo recorded the revolutionary album Thanks for using GTL, registered entirely through Los Angeles Central Men’s Prison telephone service provider GTL. Dotted with constant prerecorded interruptions from GTL’s call service, NPR Music’s Rodney Carmichael wrote that the album is “a stark reminder that suspended disbelief is a privilege forbidden to artists in a genre where even black creativity is criminalized “. After his release from prison, Drakeo released several feature films, as well as his debut album. The truth hurts, with Drake on the single “Talk to Me”. When asked what he hopes to accomplish in terms of a career in a 2020 interview with The ring, Drakeo said, “To be the tallest, youngest and richest rapper in California.”

