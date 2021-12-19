One Book of Boba Fett actor had no idea they were in the Star Wars series





Star Jennifer Beals, who plays a Twi’lek in Disney + ‘s The Boba Fett Book, reveals she had no idea she was in the Star Wars series even on set.

Actress Jennifer Beals set to appear in upcoming Disney + movie Star wars series, Boba Fett’s book. But she recently revealed that she didn’t know she was on the show, even when she was on set. Or rather, she wasn’t sure Star wars series she was on. In an interview with Variety, Beals explained, “I mean, I knew the character. But that’s how good they are at locking secrets: even when I first walked on set, I had no idea that I ‘was in’ The Boba Fett Book. ‘ I just knew I was going to be a part of this story. “ RELATED: RUMOR: Boba Fett’s Book Introduces Another Mandalorian Character

Regarding the role of the Twi’lek on the show, Beals hinted at a few details, such as the possibility that his character is one of stature. When asked if she was, the actor said, “I would say it’s fair, just to put it that way.” Beyond this character information, Beals has maintained a high level of secrecy and declined to disclose revealing details of how his story relates to the adventures of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand. Boba Fett’s book follows the titular bounty hunter after the events of The Mandalorian Season 2. Temuera Morrison has returned to the Star wars the universe of the series, in the episode “Chapter 9: The Marshal”. He portrayed a scarred and aged Boba Fett, who somehow survived the Sarlaac pit. Prior to that, Morrison played Jango Fett in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and voiced the Clone Troopers throughout the Star wars prequel movies.

RELATED: Boba Fett’s Book Trailers All Date From Pilot Debut The season finale of The Mandalorian Season 2 saw Boba and Fennec return to Tatooine, where they murdered Bib Fortuna and took control of Jabba the Hutt’s palace. Boba Fett’s book will see the two attempt to fill the power vacuum that Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Han Solo, Chewbacca, R2-D2 and C-3P0 left behind when they killed Jabba in Return of the Jedi. Details are scarce, but Morrison previously teased, “There will definitely be a number of answers… Long answers. Short, precise answers. Colorful answers. We’re filling a lot of the gaps.”

Disney + coming soon Boba Fett’s book will consist of seven episodes. Director and producer Robert Rodriguez has hinted that a second season is possible, depending on how the show is received. Boba Fett’s book is set to premiere on Disney + on December 29. KEEP READING: Boba Fett’s Robert Rodriguez Book Explains What Attracted Him To The Star Wars Bounty Hunter Source: Variety The Flash revealed the origins of the Reverse Flash’s grudge – and its ultimate fate

