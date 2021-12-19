Carrie Bradshaw’s Fendi Wand Appears in ‘SATC’ Reboot

And just like that, the Fendi wand is back.

Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, the costume designers for And Just Like That, promised Easter eggs in the next series and they certainly kept their promise! In the most recent episode, which premiered on HBO Max on Thursday, December 16, eagle-eyed fans were able to spot a blast from the past in the form of an iconic prop from the archives.

Writer and podcast host Evan Ross Katz immediately spotted the Easter egg, sharing a side-by-side on Instagram which represented the return of the iconic Fendi purple sequined Carries baguette.

It’s all in the details! the caption of the message read. Twenty-one years after Carrie was assaulted on Jersey Street in Soho (Give me your bag. What? Your bag. It’s a wand.), Her iconic Fendi Fall / Winter 1999-2000 wand in purple sequins has reappeared in the last episode of ET JUST LIKE CA, meaning Carries is going home.

Parker herself was amazed that the eagle-eyed viewers grabbed the Easter egg, commenting on the post, Dude, you are good !!! X

The latest episode of And Just Like That saw not only the return of the Fendi wand, but also Natasha Naginsky (Bridget Moynahan), Mr. Bigs’ ex-wife.

Carrie initially donned this glittering bag during the 17th episode of season three of Sex and the City. In the episode, aptly titled What Goes Around Comes Around, Carrie believes her cosmic balance is askew because of a series of unfortunate events, according to HBO.

In the 2003 episode, Natasha broke her tooth chasing Carrie out of her shared apartment with Big after she caught the two having an affair. Unfortunately for Carrie, the karma started from there. After the incident with Natasha and Big, Carrie is assaulted and has her Fendi wand and Manolo Blahnik heels stolen.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in the episode “What Goes Around Comes Around”, which aired in October 2000. HBO

Two decades later, the two were able to secure a shutdown after Carrie learned that Big left his ex-wife $ 1 million in his will after her death in the first episode. After failing to get in touch with Natasha (and being blocked by her on Instagram in the process), Carrie manages to track her down, but is denied the opportunity to speak to her in her office. Later in the episode, the two meet by accident in a cafe. Their awkward encounter starts off hostile, but ultimately they’re both able to get the closure they need to move on.

Shortly after, the Fendi wand returns. Fans get a brief glimpse of the glittering purple bag in all its glory as Carrie exits her car outside her apartment building before deciding to head to her old Upper East Side apartment.

However, this isn’t the first time since the original episode aired that Parker has lugged the glitter bag around. In 2019, the actor made an appearance in a Fendi campaign centered on the wand as it made its return to the mainstream.

At the very end of the commercial, Parker kisses his inner Carrie as she walks the streets of New York with the purple bag slung over her shoulder.

Madam, I need this bag! one admirer said, to which Parker replied the Carrie, Oh, that’s not a bag. It’s a wand.

Fendi is currently selling a reissue of the original version from the Fall / Winter 1999-2000 Collection page, which retails for $ 4,300.

