It’s time for the estate to dig deep with Connor Roy

It’s still a losing game trying to predict where a TV series might go and given how many mind-blowing twists and emotional punches Sunday Succession finale fallen on fans, even the most intuitive guesser can only guess where his fourth season is.

But … what if we made some guesses anyway? Just for fun? As someone who thinks too much about this show to make a living and also loves a losing game, it is my sacred duty to try.

Eldest son of Logan Roys

Sunday was a big night for Conman, who both asserted himself as the real eldest son of Logan Roy and eventually became engaged to Willa. (She seemed to pity him after he came back to her, upset that his whole family hated him, but you know what, a pledge of pity is still a pledge!)

At this point, Connor is the most under-explored of the four Roy siblings in part because we know the least about his mother and Logan’s first marriage, beyond the fact that Connor was his only child. But this season has talked a little more about Cons’s relationship with his half-siblings, who treat him like rubbish even though it increasingly seems like he was their only emotionally available parent when they were. youth. Consider the opening credits, in which Connor sneaks up to his siblings in a family photo only to have their father turn his back on them.

On several occasions this season, we hear about Connor with his siblings when Logan couldn’t be bothered. Roman tells a reporter that Logan took him on a fly-fishing trip to Montana that we later learn he actually hooked up with Connor, and the Kendalls tabloid poster on Connor during his 40th birthday party mentions the time he shit his bag on a camping trip.

I took you two fucking assholes camping … and I had some bad fish, Connor yells at his siblings as they ridicule him. It’s bullshit !

You could feel that same furious energy in Sunday’s final, as Connor wielded a butter knife in the faces of his siblings. Logan may have essentially turned him into their mother, it seems to remind them, but make no mistake, I’m the oldest son. I think it’s high time to know a little more about his mother, her marriage to Logan, and why Connor hasn’t seen his father for so many years, even if it’s just in passing.

How long has Tom been a plant?

If I was Shiv right now, I would try to find out exactly when my husband started selling me to my dad.

Was it just this time, when he warned Logan that the kids were planning to kick him out? Or does it go back further, like when a box of donuts mysteriously showed up at Kendall’s house right after Shiv told her where it was? How did she meet Tom, anyway? What blows of fate (or interference) put him in his way? Given that we end Season 3 with a photo of Shiv trying not to be terrified with Tom’s hand on his shoulder, it seems at least a few of these questions are bouncing around Pinkies’ brains.

Another question Season 4 will likely answer: What kind of deal did Tom make with the devil for himself and Greg? All I know is I’d rather be a Sporus than a Shiv right now.

So, uh … where are Roman and Gerri now?

Each of the Roy children faced their own mix of terror when they realized Sunday night that Logan had conspired with their mother to sell the business under them. Roman turned into a small child when he realized what was going on, a wide-eyed horror look that turned into betrayal when he realized Gerri wasn’t going to do anything about it.

For two seasons, Roman began to make himself sexually and professionally vulnerable to Gerri, who functioned as something between a dominatrix and a mentor. As we recently found out, he also sent her a cock discovery that Logan wasn’t too excited about when his son accidentally threw one out a few weeks ago.

Roman seems to have believed that he and Gerri were building a true alliance, but in the end she returns her pleas for help with a frozen question: How does this serve my best interests?

Gerri could really to want to help Roman according to actress J. Smith-Cameron, she doesbut in the end, she doesn’t want to pull her neck too hard.

Will Gerri find a way to help her favorite slime puppy? Maybe, but from everything we’ve seen, her unlikely shell kicks in unless she finds a way to do it without even putting herself in danger a little. Either way, between that and her wanting to ban the Roy children from taking over Waystar, it looks like Gerri will have some explaining to do the next time she and Roman spend a quiet minute alone.

Is it finally time for the Roy Kids to act in harmony?

For three seasons, we’ve seen what happens when the Logan kids go head-to-head: They all lose, because that’s exactly what he wants them to do. Their sudden alliance in the Sunday finale could be the most seismic change of Season 4 episodes, assuming it doesn’t fall apart after an upheaval.

Toms’ betrayal of Shiv may have been the biggest shock of the season, but Kendall’s breakdown in the parking lot and the choice of his siblings to support him is always a game-changer. Logan knows his children will carry his legacy after his death. But as long as he keeps them unstable and helpless, they can’t exercise that control while he’s alive, so he won’t have to face the music.

But what if Kendall, Roman, Shiv, and even Connor start to act in unison? How long could Logan, whose health is rapidly deteriorating, really keep them all under his control? Just say, as an idea, an alliance? It’s impactful! At the very least, let’s hope everyone doesn’t immediately turn their backs on Kendall.

Come back, Justin Kirk!

There’s no way we’ve watched that episode of Picking the President in the middle of this season, in which the guest starred an incredibly vile Justin Kirk as right-wing provocateur Jeryd Mencken, for no reason. Election seems inevitable in the coming season (s) and just a guess, but I think we probably haven’t seen the last of Roman and Jeryds’ bathroom chemistry. (What is it with Romans, powerful men and bathrooms?)

Is GoJo a Go?

Speaking of Romans’ bathroom buddies, it also looks good to see a lot more of Alexander Skarsgrds Lukas Matsson, the tech mogul whose company, GoJo, will soon own Waystar Royco.

Things have been creaky at Waystar for some time, but watching the company’s acquisition of GoJo turn into a peer-to-peer merger, then a full buyout? It’s an embarrassment akin to pulling the Wizard of Oz curtain to find the little old man with his pants down.

Beyond the inevitable personal feuds to come next season, the biggest existential question Logan faces now is that of legacy. I hope his kids are ready, because dad doesn’t seem like the type to go easy on that good night and if he’s going to get someone out of control, they’ll be the first in the line.