The Laredo actor looks back at his role in Spider-Man 3

With Spider-Man: No Way Home premiering in theaters around the world this week, the excitement for the latest edition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is palpable. But the new film is especially special for a Laredoan.

Professional actor Rogelio T. Ramos Gomez made a cameo appearance in the 2007 film Spider-Man 3 directed by Sam Raimi. And Ramos Gomez says he’s excited about the film because it brings him fond memories of his time filming in the previous edition of the franchise.

While initially working on the film, Ramos Gomez had no real idea what he would do. Even before the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and now there are three Spider-Man franchises, these scripts were kept under lock and key. But it turned out that Ramos Gomez found himself sharing the screen with the hero himself, playing the role of a medic who gave Tobey Maguires Peter Parker a medical update on his friend Harry. Osborn.

Working on Spider-Man 3 was a real treat, and it was also a big surprise, Ramos Gomez said. The script was kept in such a strict secret that I only learned that my scene was with Tobey Maguire on the first day of filming. I was getting ready in my trailer when I read the daily script and realized who my character was really talking to.

Ramos Gomez got the role after an audition, although he obviously didn’t exactly play the scene he ended up doing with Maguires Spider-Man since he didn’t know the script. Instead, it was written with a bit of a change.

When I auditioned for the role, I performed the same scene, but it was written as if I was speaking with two characters neither of whom were Peter Parker, Ramos Gomez said. I shot for two short days, but the experience was very positive. Maguire and Sam Raimi were both very courteous and professional. I spent my time on set focusing on the work ahead and, to be honest, pinching myself, as I found it hard to believe I was working on Spider-Man 3.

This article won’t spoil anything that happens in the current 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home. But for substance, he’ll outline the plot points presented by the film in his own trailers. If you have avoided trailers especially for this reason, you can skip the next four paragraphs.

Interestingly enough, current trailers for the current MCU movie, the third in director Jon Watts’ series, feature villains familiar from the old Spider-Man franchises.

The trailer shows another Avengers hero, Dr. Strange, trying to help the current Spider-Man played by actor Tom Holland make the world forget his identity, which was revealed at the end of the previous film. , Spider-Man: Far From Home. And a spell gone awry is leading villains from other universes to make their way to the current timeline.

From the Maguires Spider-Man franchise, Willem Dafoes Green Goblin, Alfred Molinas Dr. Octopus, and Thomas Haden Churchs Sandman have been shown in the trailers. And in the two Amazing Spider-Man films in 2012 and 2014 with Andrew Garfield in the lead role, villains such as Jamie Foxxs Electro and Rhys Ifans Lizard were also featured.

As a fan of the Marvel Universe, I am very excited about the new movie and can’t wait to see it in theaters, said Ramos Gomez. Sadly, I won’t be in this upcoming Spider-man movie but even if I was, I’m sure I couldn’t have talked about it until the movie was released.

Funny enough, Ramos Gomez wasn’t the only Laredo actor featured in the original Spider-Man 3. In fact, Thomas Haden Church who plays the main villain Sandman is also a native of Laredoan. However, Ramos Gomez said he had never met the famous actor.

I would have liked to meet Thomas Haden Church, but he was not filming the same days as me, said Ramos Gomez. If I had been given the opportunity, I would have mentioned that I was from Laredo, and I’m sure he would have been delighted. I have heard from several people in the industry that he is a very humble and approachable man. Who knows? Maybe he’s so nice because he lived in Laredo.

While he might not be released in the next superhero movie, Ramos Gomez says he remains open to any role on such MCU movies or any other.

What actor wouldn’t be interested in a superhero movie? Ramos Gomez asked. Not only are they the greatest genre around right now, but they’re also a lot of fun to work with.

Currently, Ramos Gomez says he is very excited about his current projects as he recently took part in a shoot for a show in Atlanta. He will be working on his first episode just before the holidays.

I would give you the name, but it’s always best to wait until the documents are finalized, Ramos Gomez said. The only clue I can tell you is that I am joining this amazing show in its fifth season.

As for other aspiring Laredo actors, Ramos Gomez hoped to give a seminar at TAMIU in March 2020 before the pandemic changes those plans. He hopes it can be done instead next year.

Still, Ramos Gomez has a few tips for those who may want to continue in his footsteps and be actors in Hollywood.

I like to try to help the artists in Laredo. It’s full of such talented people eager to express their art, said Ramos Gomez.

My biggest piece of advice to people who are considering venturing into this very rewarding but difficult industry is to really do your research and know what you are getting into. You need to take this as seriously as any regular career. It is essential that you study the trade and have a solid plan and understand that it could take years to become successful. But above all, you have to believe in yourself.

