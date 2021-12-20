Paul Hollywood, a star baker on his night shift in the kitchen of his girlfriend’s pub





Returning to his roots, Paul Hollywood donned custom chef whites earlier this week – getting involved to help girlfriend Melissa Spalding at her Kent restaurant and bar Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Paul Hollywood says working with his father was “difficult”

Paul Hollywood sweated in a pub kitchen. Judge Great British Bake Off, 55, was pictured baking pizza at his partner’s restaurant and bar in Kent. In the photo on Tuesday, the food star donned traditional chef whites – with her name engraved on her chest – as he helped his girlfriend Melissa Spalding, 37, at the Checkers Inn. The TV chief completed his outfit for his night shift with a dark blue and white apron tied around his waist. Despite being worth around $ 11.5 million, he has proven he’s always ready for a kitchen shift, as he takes part in a busy shift at the Kent site.













Picture: CLICK ON NEWS AND MEDIA)

Speaking to The Sun, a Checkers Inn customer praised the star, saying, “The restaurant was busy and Paul seemed to be a hit with customers.” Paul’s stint as a pizza chef was also a hit with critics on Facebook, with a Tuesday night guest writing on the pub page: “Great pizza night on our first visit to find a good local pub. Was not disappointed. Good food, friendly staff. Found our local pub. ”













Picture: CLICK ON NEWS AND MEDIA)













It was reported that Paul’s stint in the kitchen was announced on the company’s Facebook page, in a post that has since been deleted. With the ongoing pandemic affecting many hotel sites across the country, it has been claimed that owner Melissa is doing all she can to attract customers to her pub – including appealing to her famous boyfriend. “While most hostesses might have to fork out for a Michelin-starred chef, Melissa can just call her boyfriend. She and her parents are hoping he gets business through the door,” a source said. The sun earlier this week.













Picture: CLICK ON NEWS AND MEDIA)















Picture: CLICK ON NEWS AND MEDIA)

The Checkers Inn holds a special place in the hearts of Paul and Melissa, the couple are said to have first met there when the TV Chief was a regular customer. This is Paul’s second public relationship after his split from his ex-wife Alexandra in 2017. The Channel 4 star met his ex-wife in Cyprus, where he was a head baker at a five-star hotel and she worked as a scuba diving instructor.













Picture: Wireframe)















Picture: CLICK ON NEWS AND MEDIA)

They first split in 2013, when it was revealed that Paul had been having an affair with his American Baking Competition co-judge Marcela Valladolid, but they reunited before quitting permanently in November. 2017. In August 2019, a month after his divorce was finalized, Paul split from his two-year-old girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam. It has been reported that Paul and his new girlfriend Melissa are now living together in the country house he originally bought with his ex Summer. .













Picture: CLICK ON NEWS AND MEDIA)

“Paul and Melissa spent a lot of time together in lockdown. They bubbled up together and stayed at his house,” said a source claiming to be friends with the couple. Online Mail. “Now she’s here for good. They are delightfully happy, although it must be a little odd considering that it was bought for the summer.” Do you have a story to sell? Contact us at [email protected] or call us directly on 0207 29 33033. Read more Read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/paul-hollywood-star-baker-during-25740282 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos