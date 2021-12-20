Poles protest across country in defense of media freedom | Entertainment





By VANESSA GERA – Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) Poles flocked to city centers across the country on Sunday to defend a US-owned television station that is the target of the country’s right-wing government and to protect media freedom in a country of the European Union where democratic standards are eroding. Among the protesters were older Poles who decades ago resisted the country’s communist regime and fear that the democracy they helped build is now lost. Many Poles believe that Poland’s right-wing populist government is hijacking the country from the West and adopting an authoritarian model more akin to Turkey or Russia with attempts to exert political control over the courts and silence critical media. Donald Tusk, the leader of the main opposition party, called on the Poles to show solidarity and change direction. “Let’s sweep away this power!” Tusk, former Polish prime minister and former EU president, told crowds in Warsaw. The protests were sparked after parliament unexpectedly passed a bill on Friday that would force Discovery Inc. to sell its majority stake in TVN, Poland’s largest television network. People also read … The lower house of parliament voted it this summer, but the Senate vetoed it. Without warning, parliament suddenly rolled back the bill and the lower house overturned the Senate veto. The fate of the bill now lies with President Andrzej Duda. Sunday’s main protest took place outside the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, with protesters demanding that Duda veto the bill. Government leaders have defended the legislation arguing that it is important for national security to ensure that no business outside of Europe can control businesses that help shape public opinion. TVN operates a 24-hour news channel TVN24 and its main channel, TVN, broadcasts an evening news program, watched by millions of people, which provides critical reporting on the government. Critics believe the right-wing Polish government is simply trying to silence a media outlet that seeks to hold power to account. On Sunday, a series of speakers accused the authorities of attacking Poland’s democratic foundations, and the crowd chanted Free media! Jarosaw Kurski, deputy editor of Gazeta Wyborcza, a liberal newspaper which uncovered a series of government scandals and has been repeatedly prosecuted by government allies, accused the ruling party of seeking to silence the media in order to steal the upcoming elections in Poland, which are scheduled for 2023. The mafia has taken control of the country. They want to master all elements of public life, Kurski said. The United States, a close ally of Warsaw, had urged lawmakers not to pass the law. US Chargé d’Affaires Bix Aliu said the United States was extremely disappointed with the passage of the bill and urged Duda to use his leadership to protect free speech and business. Duda, who is allied with the ruling party, said this summer he would not support it, but on Friday he said he still had to analyze it. Protester in Warsaw, Joanna Glowczyk Zobek, said authorities probably wouldn’t care about the protests, but let the world understand that in Poland there are not just supporters of law and justice, supporters of boring propaganda, there are also normal people who want to be European citizens and want to have good relations with the whole world. TVN on Sunday launched an online petition calling on Duda to veto the bill, which on the evening was signed by 2 million people in the country of 38 million. The attack on media freedom has far-reaching consequences for the future of Poland, the appeal reads. Mutual relations with the United States, our country’s greatest ally and security guarantor, are destroyed. We cannot allow it! Discovery also pledged in a statement to fight tirelessly for our business. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

