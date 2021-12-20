Entertainment
Tom Holland’s Girlfriend Zendaya Shares Adorable Childhood Snapshot Of Actor In Spider-Man Costume
‘Some things never change!’ Tom Holland’s girlfriend Zendaya shares childhood photo of Spider-Man star in iconic superhero costume as No Way Home hits theaters
From an unknown relative of a Hollywood star after landing the role of a Marvel superhero
And it looks like Tom Holland saw his childhood dreams come true when a photo of the 25-year-old dressed as Spider-Man as a child appeared.
His girlfriend and co-star, American actress Zendaya, 25, posted it on Instagram with the caption Some things never change and it’s good, as Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters this week.
Blast from the past: 25-year-old Tom Holland saw his childhood dreams come true for a photo of the 25-year-old dressed as Spider-Man as a child shared by his girlfriend Zendaya
Zendaya’s post comes after it emerged that she and Tom were warned not to date Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal.
Amy said The New York Times last week: “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first picked them up and gave them a talk.
“Don’t go there, just don’t. Try not to. ‘
Hollywood heavyweight: Zendaya, 25, posted it on Instagram with the caption Some things never change and good thing, as Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters this week
Old times: Zendaya also shared a photo of herself as a child with her Instagram followers
The warning from the producer of Venom has clearly fallen on deaf ears and this isn’t the first time it’s happened.
‘I gave the same advice to Andrew [Garfield] and Emma [Stone]’, revealed the producer. “It might just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me.
Andrew and Emma met on the set of the 2012 film The Amazing Spider-Man.
Movie Magic: Zendaya also shared a photo of Tom in a costume on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Forbidden love ? Tom and Zendaya are Hollywood’s current ‘it couple’, but they would be nothing if they followed their producer’s advice (pictured in December 2021)
Don’t listen: Actor and actress were said to have been advised against by producer Amy Pascal during their first Spider-Man casting, according to The New York Times
Tips: “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first picked them up and gave them a talk,” Pascal said. “Don’t go there, just don’t. Try not to ‘; seen on December 13 in LA
Rumors circulated that the two were dating in 2011, and they stayed together for a few years before apparently going their separate ways in 2015.
As for the two current stars of Spider-Man, their relationship is quite recent. The two were spotted kissing in Los Angeles in July and recently made their red carpet debuts.
Their new movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, was released in theaters across the US and UK on Friday.
The film follows Tom’s Spider-Man as he weaves his way through the villains of other universes where Andrew and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Men live, work, and fight.
Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released to rave reviews and has already made millions at the box office.
Spider-Men aren’t listening: Pascal said she gave Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone the same advice (pictured 2014)
