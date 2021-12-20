Australian slalon canoeist Jessica Fox overcame the two-year roller coaster to win gold

Just over 18 months ago, Jessica Fox was walking the water in her canoe, in her parents’ backyard pool, eagerly awaiting to see if the Tokyo 2020 Games would take place.

She had been out of the living waters for the longest time she could remember; Like many in Australia and the world at the time, she was in isolation at home as the COVID-19 pandemic scooped up her legs – patiently completing workouts with her strength trainer via Zoom, and having a go (and sometimes failing) ‘iso pâtisserie’.



Fast forward just over a year, and Fox – silver medalist in K1 in London in 2012 at just 18 and bronze medalist in Rio four years later – emotionally rounded out her collection, winning the gold in their C1 and also won bronze in K1, while Australia – at home – watched in wonder and through tears.

The story of Fox has been easy for Australians to appreciate. Breaking onto the scene as teenage daughter Richard and Myriam (both excellent canoeists in their own right – Myriam won a bronze medal from France in 1996), Fox was a surprise and humble London Games silver medalist. with a radiant smile.

Playing like a Hollywood thriller, his career has at times been a self-proclaimed “roller coaster” – over the past two years in particular. From not knowing if the Tokyo Games would take place, to having to isolate herself in Australia while her competitors could take to the water, in anticipation of her first event – a K1 race in which she admits that She Didn’t Live Up to Her Own Expectations – – Fox’s Tokyo story was rushing to a box office end.

One that, upon reflection, only ended in one direction. With the hero winning the gold medal.

But as the Hollywood scripts went on, the ending wasn’t going to be without the drama required.

Speaking to ESPN, Fox admits she didn’t watch her bronze K1 run until the director of Jess Fox: from the best to gold – a short documentary about his Olympic campaign that aired on Network 7 last weekend – handed him a tablet and asked him to share his thoughts.

“I was like ‘oh damn I’m not ready yet’ (to the director), but no, it was a good exercise and actually made me realize it was a lot worse than it was. ‘seemed there,’ Fox told ESPN of the race, in which she touched two doors.

“Even if you don’t feel good you still want to push and this whole kayak race has been like a battle from start to finish, and I was like ‘I’m not giving up’ but you really feel it.

“Then watching it was interesting because it didn’t look as bad as it looked, but yeah I didn’t watch it and probably won’t watch it again, I feel like I don’t need it. “

Locate the conflict in the script.

Her father, Richard, who was a commentator for the Seven Network at the time, noted in the documentary that “she emptied her tank at that point – all her energy, her emotions were gone.”

Fox made mention of how the framing of his bronze medal was portrayed by some networks. “Jess Fox is missing the gold,” he said. Fox burst into tears when she saw this, and it brought her back to her first Olympic medal in London.

“I remember in London [the swim team had similar experiences with medals being deemed ‘failures’ in the media]. I won the money and for me it was an incredible achievement – a dream come true – and I remember the first reporter I spoke to said “you were 0.6 seconds away of the gold medal, how does it feel to be so close and miss the gold? ‘ like, ‘I was 0.3 from the bronze medal, I’m so happy with that!’ “she told ESPN.

“I think with the bronze in Tokyo it was a little different because it obviously wasn’t my best run … by saying that I was also rewarded with a bronze medal for all the hard work hard work that I provided and I was still able to get on the podium with errors.

“I think it all depends on how you present it and how you approach a situation like that, and the media, is that how you get the headlines? I don’t blame them, but they just need to know the backstory because for those athletes who actually put in a PB performance or incredible achievement and won a silver or bronze medal, well you can’t say they missed gold, you say they won medals. ”

Between the K1 final and the C1 final, it was his father who helped pull Fox out of his discomfort. A text message refocused Fox, and it’s no surprise that she credits her family with helping out every step of her paddling history.

“They were such a big part of my trip, and I think I never would have gotten to this point without them and I sometimes wonder if Dad hadn’t sent me this text that helped me change my mind. state of mind, it could have been a very different story too on [the C1 run]Fox admits.

While it will go down in the history books, Fox – under immense pressure as a favorite – produced a race for the ages, blitzing the competition in the C1 final to win the elusive three-second-plus gold and half. And as the post-race footage shows, it was Fox’s family who were the first to celebrate with her.

On the course in Tokyo, mom Myriam and her sister (and training partner) Noémie were present, and in the studios where Richard was commenting, the emotions were strong.

“They celebrated this medal, it’s such a family medal, and both of my parents having been in the games – dad was fourth, mum was third – they never really achieved their dream of winning gold but seeing me the achieving I think is amazing for them and for us it’s definitely a family achievement, ”Fox told ESPN.

But it was in the salons of Australians that Jess once again had a profound impact on a fascinated nation. She says she had no idea what this meant to the Australian public – at a time when many in New South Wales and Victoria were unable to leave their homes during a brutal and relentless lockdown.

“It was probably only when I got home and kinda turned my phone on and saw the explosion and the number of people who have been saying to me since ‘oh you got me made you cry “or” I was in my living room yelling at my TV ‘and’ I’m so happy for you ‘… you don’t realize the impact, or, as athletes, we don’t didn’t realize the impact the Olympics had on the people at home.

“It’s really special to hear all of this and to know that so many kids were watching the Olympics, we were all those kids in 2004 and 2000 watching the Olympics, so it’s so exciting and very, very special. to be home now and be able to share that with people, and yes, [I’ve] never cried so much, that’s for sure.

“It’s amazing to see the outpouring of support and love, and just the interest in my sport and my story.”

But the question moviegoers might ask themselves is, is there a sequel in store for our hero?

“I’m always looking to improve myself, and it’s not so much about getting gold in K1 now, it’s just about how to keep getting better. I wish I had another chance in Paris – and it’s only two and one in half or three years now, it will come so fast. “