Vail Ice Spectacular Presents Former Olympians and World Skating Champions
This Thursday evening, the 2021 Vail Ice Spectacular takes place at the Dobson Ice Arena in Lionshead.
This is the fourth year that Vail has hosted the Elite Skating Show, which features several Olympians and World Champions performing creative programs of their choice in front of a live audience.
Skaters on stage include two-time Olympian Mirai Nagasu, the first American to score a triple axel at the Olympics; Olympian and six-time Canadian medalist Vaughn Chipeur, world junior champion; and two current members of Team USA: Tomoki Hiwatashi and Camden Pulkinen.
The Vail Ice Spectacular was created by Edwin Shipstad, owner of Shipstad Entertainment. Shipstad is a world-renowned skating trainer and master whose family has been hosting traveling ice shows across the country for generations.
My grandfather started the very first traveling ice show, Shipstad said. I am definitely pursuing over 75 years of on-ice entertainment with my business.
The Ice Spectacular is a 90-minute show that includes all disciplines of skating.
“I’m very proud of the fact that we have all the disciplines in our show this year,” Shipstad said. We have male and female soloists. We have two great pairs teams. We have ice dancers, and then we also have a team called Denver Synchronicity.
The first half of the show will feature the skaters performing their short programs, a number of whom will compete at the US National Olympic Qualifying Championships in Nashville in January.
Shipstad said that while the Ice Spectacular is not a competition, it provides a valuable opportunity for skaters to practice their programs in front of a live audience before it really counts towards qualifying.
The audience in Nashville will be big because it’s an Olympic year, and I think they want the last time they want to present their programs to a live audience, Shipstad said. We can’t train that way, we train with no one in the stands and so if they can have the opportunity to come out and perform even though they will be in the spotlight and the ice is a bit smaller because of the ice floor, they’re really excited to skate in front of the Vail crowd.
Famous Olympic medalist Mirai Nagasu will perform in the show, and she stressed how important live performance opportunities are for skaters.
“No matter what you’ve accomplished, whether you’re an Olympic champion or just starting out at your first competition, the adrenaline and nerves will be there,” Nagasu said. The more you train with them, the better you know what works for each athlete. I always say: if you can do it in the spotlight with the lights blinding you, you can do it when it counts.
In addition to the solo and partner programs, the Denver Synchronicity synchronized skating group, which consists of more than a dozen skaters from across the state, will perform a high-performance routine at the show.
“It’s all done in unison and it’s very exciting to watch on the ice because there’s a lot of movement together,” Shipstad said. Even the sound of the skates on the ice is such a different aspect than what a normal audience can experience.
The second half of the show will be a fast-paced, energetic set of back-to-back short programs from 15 different skaters. For 35 minutes with no announcements or interruptions, the crowd will be able to watch skater after skater perform two-minute programs to popular music like Adele, U2 and Dua Lipa, among others.
Shipstad hopes that the exciting display of some of the world’s best skating talent will introduce more people to the sport and beauty of ice skating in all of its disciplines.
“I love having new fans,” Shipstad said. You don’t have to be a skating fan to go out and see some great family entertainment. It’s a show full of power, and I think everyone will go, “what a great sport, what a great sport”. When we can gain new fans, that’s where I really find so much joy in what I do.
Nagasu expressed a similar sentiment and in particular hopes the show inspires the younger generations to step out on the ice themselves.
I hope there will be more future generations in skating, Nagasu said. With technology constantly evolving and instant gratification becoming something that is the norm and the norm, sport in general has taught me that I have to work for the things I want to accomplish. I mean, not all kids go skating all the time and with as much intensity as I do, but hopefully they can feel even a little of the joy and freedom that I feel. on the ice.
Tickets for the show are available online now at vailskatefest.com. Prizes are $ 20 for the bleachers and $ 40 for the ice seats, a rare experience that Shipstad offers at Dobson Arena.
No one has that opportunity unless it’s that kind of framework, Shipstad said. By seeing a triple twist split or seeing someone do a backflip when you are at ice level, you can physically feel the skater hitting the ice.
The show will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 23. For more information on the show, visit vailskatefest.com.
