Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed backstage at Los Angeles Music Festival
Drakeo, real name Darrell Caldwell, was 28 years old.
Scott Jawson, a publicist who worked with Drakeo, confirmed his death to CNN but provided no further information.
“I can confirm his passing, but I am in shock and unable to share any further details at this time. I will issue a statement from his family as soon as we can,” he said.
“During the altercation, a man was seriously injured by a suspect wielding a knife. Agents from the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, “the CHP said in a statement.
Concert promoter Live Nation, who along with Snoop Dogg organized the event, decided to end the concert soon after the incident.
“There was an altercation backstage on the roadway. Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with the local authorities, the artists and the organizers decided not to move forward with the remaining sets, so the festival went ahead. finished an hour earlier, “a statement from Live Nation said. .
“Once Upon a Time at LA Fest ends early. All performances are now over. Please head to the nearest exit and head east on MLK,” the post said of the festival.
In a tweet, Jawson said the loss of Drakeo was “monumental.”
“No words can explain what Drakeo meant to me. Drakeo was the most original and innovative artist of his generation,” Jawson said, adding that Drakeo was “a king without a crown or throne.”
Jawson also compared Drakeo’s defeat to that of two other slain rap icons, Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur.
CHP public information officer Shanelle Gonzalez said investigative services were working on the incident, reviewing tapes and speaking to witnesses. She also said authorities did not know what type of weapon was involved in the fighting and that no arrests had been made.
Drakeo debuted in Los Angeles
His nascent career has been repeatedly constrained by legal problems. He was arrested in 2017 on a weapons charge and in 2018 for murder related to the shooting of a 24-year-old man, and he was held in the Los Angeles County Central Men’s Prison for several years.
“I’m a prime example of what happens to 90% of blacks in the system,” Drakeo said in the interview. “I was acquitted of almost all charges, and I still had to advocate for an improvement in the gang to return home.”
Since his release from prison, he has released several other mixtapes as well as his first studio album, “The Truth Hurts”, in February.
Rappers mourn the death of Drakeo
Snoop Dogg has expressed his condolences to Drakeo’s family and loved ones and called for an end to the violence in the hip-hop world.
“I am not for anything negative and as one of the many artists I was there to spread positive vibes only in my hometown of LA Last night I was in my dressing room when I was informed of the incident and I chose to immediately leave the festival grounds. My prayers go out to all affected by the tragedy. Please take care of each other, love each other and stay safe.
CNN’s Amir Vera contributed to this report.
