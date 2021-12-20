Entertainment
Japanese actor Shogen Itokazu shares why he chose to collaborate with Brillante Ma Mendoza on Gensan Punch
When they met at a bar about 10 years ago, Japanese actor Shogen Itokazu thought Naozumi Tsuchiyama was just any other boxer. But he didn’t know that under the Naozumis pants there was a story to be told.
He was wearing a prosthetic leg under his pants, but I had no idea because he was introduced to me as a boxer. But later someone told me about his leg. I thought it was amazing, Shogen told the Inquirer during a virtual conference for sports biopic Gensan Punch, which he starred and co-produced with director Brillante Ma Mendoza.
After a few drinks, Shogen found the courage to ask Naozumi about his disability and his journey as a boxer. There he found out that Naozumi, his compatriot from Okinawa, Japan, aspired to become a professional boxer in Japan. However, having a prosthetic leg meant that he did not meet the requirements of physical condition regulations set by authorities.
Boxing license
But Naozumi was not about to lose his boxing skills. And that’s how he traveled to General Santos City, Philippines, a city known for producing athletes like boxing icon Manny Pacquiaoto, to continue chasing his dreams. Nicknamed Gensan, Naozumi would go on to win a match, helping him obtain a boxing license.
When I got drunk, I asked him about his prosthetic leg and his life story. I was inspired and amazed at the way he handled all the challenges and hardships he had to face. And I thought that someday I would make a movie about the story of his life, Shogen said.
Two years after their first meeting, Naozumi gave Shogen permission and the green light to move the film forward. And because he was a fan of Brillantes’ work, Shogen asked Singaporean director Eric Khooa, a mutual friend, to set up a meeting with the award-winning Filipino filmmaker.
After their first meeting in Busan, South Korea, in 2018, Shogen continued his pitch with Brillante when the latter served as chairman of the jury at the 31st Tokyo International Film Festival. Brillante was unsure of the project at first, as he had never made a sports film.
But thanks to their shared interest in Naozumi’s journey and their passion for cinema, things finally fell into place. Filming took place in 2019 in Japan and the Philippines, where he worked and trained with local boxers.
It was difficult because I am not a real boxer. I just trained for the role. And none of the fight scenes were choreographed, said Shogen, whose filmography includes the acclaimed 2007 Japanese film Bloody Snake Under the Sun and the TV adaptation of the popular Death Note animated series.
Locks
The crew finished filming in March 2020. But during postproduction, Brillante realized that he still needed to do additional scenes with Shogen. However, lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic were already in place around the world.
And so, for the sake of continuity, Shogen had to continue training and maintaining his physique in Japan until travel was permitted again. I continued to train for the next 15 months, he said.
Gensan Punch premiered at the 26th Busan International Film Festival, where it won the Kim Ji-seok Award. It was also presented in the Gala Selection (out of competition) category of the 34th Tokyo International Film Festival. And recently, it was picked by HBO Asia as an addition to its Originals list.
He (Naozumi) was so happy when he saw the movie at the Tokyo festival. He was with us on stage. He didn’t really show much emotion then. But then he went to Facebook and expressed his happiness! Linked to the Shogen.
Prior to working with Brillante, the Japanese star had watched the Kinatay and Ma Rosa movies and liked the directors’ style of directing. And he still can’t believe he wants to collaborate with the Cannes-winning director. I am speechless. It’s amazing, he said. I always dream of being able to work with him.
Shogen found his collaboration with Brillante an instructive experience, and described the director as having a defined vision. He knew exactly what he wanted. Before the shoot, we had time to chat. We had time to build the relationship and to believe in each other. He wanted something real and genuine, he said.
Some scenes were difficult because he was specific about what he wanted. But I trusted him. So I followed his path patiently. He guided and taught me, he added. I grew up as an actor a lot.
Working with the Filipino team was also a surprising change of pace from Japanese productions where workers, he said, tend to be more reserved.
I like the way they show affection. It is very different from the Japanese way. The Filipino crews and boxers greeted me like I was part of their family. I felt a very strong connection with them, which helped me immerse myself in the environment, he said. The staff and crew were always joking. And it was hard because I had to stay in the character!
Very difficult project
Gensan Punch could very well become one of the most important works of Shogens. More than the rewards, what really mattered to him was how he resonated with Naozumis’ story and how his experiences seemed to parallel his.
Because Shogens’ appearance is not that of a typical Japanese, he was told he didn’t look Japanese enough for the local industry. I always felt like a stranger. Naozumi felt the same, he said, adding that he also had to deal with people telling him that Gensan Punch would be impossible.
In Japan, it is not common to perform in your own project. I was told that it was going to be impossible, that it would be very difficult without a big star or a leading actor. But we did. Like Naozumi, I chased my dream, he says. It is my treasure of life.
Also starring Ronnie Lazaro, Kaho Minami, Beauty Gonzales and Vince Rillon, Gensan Punch is now available to download and stream on HBO GO.
