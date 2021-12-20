Spider-Man brings hope to Hollywood with record pandemic ticket sales





Hollywood got an answer on Sunday as to whether people would return to theaters to see a big-budget blockbuster during the pandemic. Spider-Man: No Path Home, the latest installment in the Marvel superhero franchise, opened for a record $ 253 million in the era of the pandemic in the United States this weekend. It was the third largest opening in history and the largest since the coronavirus struck in early 2020, according to studio estimates. The numbers, which immediately made the film the highest-grossing film of the year in the country, were a smash hit for Sony Pictures. Internationally, the studio has estimated that Spider Man has attracted an additional $ 334.2 million in 60 overseas markets, bringing its total transport to $ 587.2 million so far. Demand to see the film was particularly noticeable given the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases across the world over the past week, demonstrating that people were ready to hit the movies at a time when the streaming has become the de facto option for millions of people. Unlike many films released this year, Spider Man was only released in theaters, meaning fans who wanted to see the Zendaya and Tom Holland-led film had to do so in person. Rivals like Disney and Warner Brothers, on the other hand, have used many of their successful releases to fuel demand for their streaming services, releasing titles including Dune and Black Widow online at or around the same time they made their film debut. Spider Man received rave reviews from critics, and the hit weekend numbers may bolster the confidence studios and movie theater owners have in in-person viewing, which some believed to have been permanently altered by the pandemic. “This historic weekend Spider-Man: No Path Home the results, from around the world and in the face of many challenges, reaffirm the unparalleled cultural impact that exclusive films can have for theaters, ”said Tom Rothman, general manager of the cinema division of Sony Pictures. The film topped the highest grossing film in the United States since the pandemic first hit the shores of the country: Disney’s Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, which earned $ 225 million this year. The US opening followed only the first weekends recorded by Avengers: Endgame ($ 357 million) and Avengers: Infinity War ($ 258 million), the Disney superhero films released in 2019 and 2018 respectively. Spider Man was also a hit at Imax, attracting $ 36.2 million worldwide in large format auditoriums. The film crowns a relatively fallow year at the Hollywood multiplex, even though revenue rose about 82% between 2020 and $ 4 billion, according to ComScore. Major releases, including the well-reviewed West Side Story Steven Spielberg’s remake, have disappointed at the box office. Theatrical releases often generated more than $ 11 billion a year in the United States before the pandemic. Hollywood will get its next movie appetite test in the coming days with the release of the latest Matrix movie.

