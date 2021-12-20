Tom Hardy reacts to Ned Actor’s Venom 2 reference at No Way Home premiere





Venom 2 star Tom Hardy reacts to Jacob Batalon’s outfit at the premiere of No Way Home, which appeared to be a nod to Woody Harrelson’s character.

Warning! This article contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Path Home Venom: let there be carnage star, Tom Hardy reacts to Jacob Batalon outfit at Spider-Man: No Path Home premiere, which seemed to be a nod to Woody Harrelson’s character, Cletus Kasady. Hardy returned to the big screen earlier this year as Eddie Brock in the highly anticipated 2018 sequel Venom.The film saw Eddie grappling with his new life as the host of an alien symbiote, with the couple ultimately having to put their differences aside to defeat serial killer Cletus Kasady after he also joined forces with a almighty symbiote, named Carnage. VIDEO OF THE DAY Venom: let there be carnageis part of Sony’s new Sony Spider-Man Universe, which doesn’t actually include the Spider Man films themselves (although Sony is also behind them) but rather Sony’s growing collection of films centered around some of Spider-Man’s most iconic villains, such as Morbius and Kraven the hunter. The end credits scene for Venom: let there be carnageconfirmed the suspicions of many fans that the two universes would eventually reference each other, as a change in Eddie’s reality gave him a glimpse of J. Jonah Jameson’s show about the Spider-Man unmasking of the last moments of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Venom and Eddie were later also featured in Spider-Man: No Path HomeThe end credits scene, which actually saw Eddie return to his home universe, but not before leaving behind a tiny remnant of the symbiote.

Related: Does No Way Home Have The Worst MCU Credits Scene Ever? Now, while attending the premiere of No way home, Batalon, who plays Peter Parker’s best friend Ned, had a particularly interesting outfit choice that seemed to refer to this thrilling crossover. Take on Instagram, Robust shared the red carpet image of Batalon, looking incredibly suave and rocking a bright red Hawaiian shirt that is almost identical to the one worn by Cletus Kasady in Venom: let there be carnage. Hardy captioned the image “Congratulations NWH“followed by a handful of emojis, before adding”Cletus wink shirt“with suspicious eyes emoji. Check out Hardy’s post below.

Click here to view the original post Batalon wasn’t the only star of the film to make a fun reference with their outfit as her co-star Zendaya attended the event in a stunning canvas-covered gown, obviously referencing the shooting abilities of Parker. Hardy’s kudos come after it was revealed that Spider-Man: No Path Home had the second biggest opening day of all time. Director Jon Watts’ highly anticipated trio earned $ 121.5 million at the box office, placing second behind one of their predecessors.Avengers: Endgamewhich scored an epic tally of $ 157.4 million in 2019.

While Spider-Man: No Path Homeseems to confirm that Brock and Venom won’t be making the multiversal leap to the MCU after all, it certainly left the door wide open for a crossover of some capacity in the future. Many fans were shaken by the end credits sequence, as they began to speculate on who within the Marvel Universe will host the symbiote Brock left at the bar. All that to say, Batalon’s nod to the adjacent Marvel film series is certainly a fun reference for fans of both franchises, and who knows what might be in store in the future after the events of Spider-Man: No Path Home.

Next: Why Tom Hardy’s Venom Isn’t In The MCU Source: Tom hardy Spider-Man producer has warned Peter Parker cast not to date co-stars



