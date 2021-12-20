Hawks players hand out 1,500 gifts to underprivileged Atlanta youth at special year-end party





ATLANTA On Saturday afternoon, the Atlanta Hawks hosted a Christmas party in conjunction with Santa For A Day, a nonprofit organization with no religious affiliation that responds to letters to Santa from underserved children aged between 5 to 12 years old, living in social housing and providing them with holiday gifts, basic needs and school supplies; and Atlanta Housing (AH), the largest public housing authority in Georgia. Hawks players Clint Capela, John Collins, Cam Reddish and Delon Wright made a surprise appearance at the party and were joined by members of Hawks Entertainment including Harry the Hawk, ATL Hawks Dancers and the Flight Crew as well as various executives. team. We are grateful for the opportunity to bring holiday cheer to this special group of kids in the Atlanta community with gifts and surprise appearances from Cam, Clint, John and Delon, said Andrea Carter. , Hawks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility. For Hawks players to take the time to come here and connect with these families is what it means to be loyal to Atlanta. Santa For A Day volunteers joined the Hawks who gathered to distribute nearly 1,500 gifts to children and their families. The afternoon was packed with fun, holiday-themed activities which included treats, games, and craft activities. We are so grateful to the Atlanta Hawks for surprising, delighting and bringing a smile to all of these kids, helping to make this vacation a party they won’t forget, said Rich Gentile, Executive Director of Programs. Our goal is to reach as many of Atlanta’s most underserved areas as possible and demonstrate, by example, the healing power of kindness in the face of adversity. As part of an ongoing partnership between Santa For A Day and AH, the two organizations are working together to reach children in local communities and provide them with a safe method to contact families to collect children’s letters for Santa Claus. and later distribute the gifts. In 2020, the two organizations gave gifts to young people in Atlanta, the majority of whom live below the federal poverty line. On behalf of the Atlanta Housing Board of Directors and staff, I extend my holiday greetings and warm thanks to our partners Santa for a Day and the Atlanta Hawks for their generosity to our young residents and their families, said Eugene Jones , President and CEO of Atlanta Housing, Jr. Last Saturday’s event was a continuation of the Hawks Season of Giving initiatives, which also included providing more than 150 students with new eye tests and new glasses through a partnership between the Atlanta Hawks Foundation, Vision To Learn and Fulton County Schools. Additionally, earlier this month, the Hawks and Georgia Power teamed up for a tree-lighting event, featuring Hawks star John Collins at Dobbins Air Reserve Base (Marietta , Georgia) and provided approximately 100 military personnel with Christmas trees and other gifts. For more information on the Hawks’ efforts in the community, visitHawks.com/community.

