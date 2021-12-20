Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty dances to Shilpa Shetty Main song Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne, actor reacts





Shilpa Shetty reacted when her sister, actress Shamita Shetty, danced to the song Main Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne on Bigg Boss 15. The song, taken from the 1999 movie Shool, originally featured Shilpa. Speaking to Twitter on Sunday, Shilpa retweeted the video of Shamita’s performance from her account and gave her seal of approval. Dil definitely loots liya, Tunki @ShamitaShetty. The Shamita Shetty era, she tweeted. On Bigg Boss 15, Shamita performed for host Salman Khan, director-choreographer Remo D’Souza and his fellow competitors. While most of the contestants cheered him on, Rakhi Sawant was also seen dancing in his seat. Fans also praised Shamita on her performance. Absoutely! She has grace and charm in her movements! That dress and the way she wears it made it even hotter, one fan tweeted. Love this performance, added another. Over the past few weeks, fans have often noticed that Shilpa is showing support for Shamita. Last month, Shilpa shared a message of appreciation for her. Sharing a clip showing Shamita telling Neha Dhupia about her struggles, Shilpa wrote: Message of appreciation! This is for my brave soul, a fighter, my sister @shamitashetty_official It’s sad how some people misinterpret Shamitas behavior as arrogant because they think she is privileged or fake, and she didn’t opinion (sometimes too opinionated in fact), or does not use his head only, which is absolutely false / hogwash! I say this without bias and not just as a sister, but also as a Bigg Boss viewer. Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Dares Ritesh To Behave Badly With Rakhi Sawant, Says “Poor Hindustan” Will Come With His Support In Sunday night’s episode, Shamita joined her fellow competitors to sing a few songs featuring Govinda. The actor was seen as a special guest on Sunday’s episode Weekend Ka Vaar. She was seen dancing on Husn Hai Suhana with Rakhi and Nishant Bhat, as seen in a promo. She then joined her competitors Bigg Boss 15 to dance to the title track of Hero No. 1.

