Democrats, media, Hollywood and Never Trump panic after Joe Manchin says ‘no’ to ‘build better’
Democrats, media experts and Hollywood stars had tantrums on social media on Sunday after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) saidFox News Sunday that he would not vote for President Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar “Build Back Better” bill.
Rolling stone, for example, posted a item titled: “Joe Manchin Just Ripped Heart From Bidens Agenda.” He went on to explain: “Building better was the centerpiece of Bidens’ national plans.” Now it is unlikely to be passed by the Senate.
The malcontents included Never Trump pundits such as Jennifer Rubin of the Washington postand David Brooks fromNew York Times. Rubin lamented that Manchin is likely to oppose Democrats’ efforts to overhaul the election by passing so-called “voting rights” legislation that will institute California-style practices like “ballot harvesting” at the national scale:
If Manchin is no on both BBB and voting, Biden is done. Democracy hangs by a thread. Hard to think of someone more destructive
– Jennifer Rubin ‘pro-vote’ (@JRubinBlogger) December 19, 2021
Did Joe Manchin really just cripple Biden’s presidency and make a second Trump term much more likely? Truly???
– David Brooks (@nytdavidbrooks) December 19, 2021
Others included celebrities, pundits and elected Democrats, who looked down on Manchin – and Biden:
I’m so sick of destructive republicans like Joe Manchin
– rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) December 19, 2021
I’m sure I didn’t vote for Manchin.
– Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 19, 2021
You are not a true patriot. I can’t wait to overthrow some Senate seats so you can’t hold progress hostage to line your own pockets and protect your daughter Epi Pen.
Your state is * BAD * and BBB would have helped your constituents immensely. You, sir, are the worst.
– Br A. Williams, Esq. (@BariAWilliams) December 19, 2021
Democrats let us down.@Sen_JoeManchin prevents millions of people from obtaining resources that can strengthen their communities.
All this time, @POTUS, @SpeakerPelosi & @SenSchumer refused to use their power to stop it.
Biden, you will remember all the actions you didn’t take. https://t.co/nG6sFhAMKe
– Sunrise movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) December 19, 2021
Not only is @Sen_JoeManchin short-sighted hurt the countryhes also a coward. A real leader would have had the courage to call the White House and say @POTUS himself that he was going to tank BBB. pic.twitter.com/ZrQ2H7ZE4M
– Devin Driscoll (@short_pants) December 19, 2021
Is it one who sucks more?
Omicron or Manchin. https://t.co/fjMTzvptCP
– Dennis Herring (@dcherring) December 19, 2021
Our constituents deserve so much more. We were elected to bring economic relief, we promised to put the needs of the people before the greed of business. Hold the vote and have Manchin follow the betrayal of his constituents instead of enjoying the attention on TV.
– Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) December 19, 2021
It should come as no surprise that Manchin continues on Fox to kill BBB – he has been promising to do so for months, and some people didn’t want to believe him. We gave up our influence the moment the BIF passed and it got the fossil fuel subsidies it wanted. https://t.co/yCejuSbSRh
– Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) December 19, 2021
Joe Manchin is actively working against the Democratic Party. This is insane
– Charles Snowden III (@ csnoww3) December 19, 2021
Omicron is on the rise
Manchin Killed BBB
Now this
I really can’t enjoy the holidays
– Juan Escalante (@JuanSaaa) December 19, 2021
Manchin is horrible but he is doing exactly what he promised to do and what he was elected to do.
It’s Biden who is NOT doing what he promised to do and has a much higher standard to meet.
– Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) December 19, 2021
Let’s be clear: Manchin’s excuse is bullshit. The people of West Virginia would directly benefit from child care, pre-Medicare expansion and long-term care, just like the Minnesotans.
This is exactly what we warned would happen if we decouple Build Back Better from infrastructure. https://t.co/dhzcSk0qUV
– Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 19, 2021
As Don always knew, Joe Manchin is an attention / opportunist / obstructionist whore who just kicked his constituents over for Christmas. A total cock. https://t.co/NSrNtVEFCi
– George Hahn (@georgehahn) December 19, 2021
Has a senator ever sold his state as completely as Manchin did?
He and the Sacklers decided to finish the work started by the coal companies. Think of West Virginia today.
– Virginie Heffernan (@ page88) December 19, 2021
I’m not in the mood to get mad and that Manchin is a pain in the ass isn’t news, but damn it, that statement is rubbish.https://t.co/gXg1SLKX1W
-Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) December 19, 2021
In addition to shrinking from the nearly $ 2 trillion price tag of the bill – with the actual cost estimated to be much higher, given that Congress is unlikely to cancel new welfare programs – Manchin addedthat his party had tried to use their weak majorities in Congress to pass a radical transformation without a mandate to do so: “My fellow Democrats in Washington are determined to radically reshape our society in a way that makes our country even more vulnerable to threats that we face.
Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither free nor fair: the 2020 US presidential election. His latest book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni scholarship recipient. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.
