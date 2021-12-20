Entertainment
Aaron Sorkin says playing gay actors in queer roles is an empty move
Aaron Sorkin arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studios’ “Being The Ricardos” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 6, 2021. (Gregg DeGuire / WireImage)
Being the Ricardos Filmmaker Aaron Sorkin has said that picking only gay actors as queer characters is an empty move and a bad idea.
Comments came on the back of critical on Spanish actor Javier Bardem being cast as Desi Arnaz, a Cuban actor, in Being the Ricardos. Bardem and his co-star Nicole Kidman portray the iconic I love lucy duo, Arnaz and Lucille Ball, in the new movie.
Sorkin defended the cast of Bardems in his new film in an interview with the Sunday Culture magazine.
He insisted that it was heartbreaking and a little scary to see the artistic community entrenched themselves on elements of a character that he believed could not be played.
It should be the last place there are walls, Sorkin said. Spanish and Cuban cannot be used.
He continued: If I was leading you in a scene and said: It’s cold, you can’t feel your face. It is exploitable. But if I said: be Cuban. It is not exploitable.
“The names are not exploitable. Gays and straight people cannot be used. You can act like you’re attracted to someone, but you can’t act gay or straight.
So this notion that only gay actors should play gay characters? That only a Cuban actor should play Desi? Honestly, I think this is the mother of all empty gestures and a bad idea.
There has been a lengthy debate over whether straight and cis actors should play LGBT + people.
Iit’s a sin Showrunner Russell T Davies has widely advocated casting queer actors for queer roles. He said RoseNews that he believed that having LGBT + actors play in such roles gave authenticity to their performances.
Because I think if you pick someone, you want an actor who can portray falling in love, or being duplicity, or being mean, or being a drug dealer, or being a saint, or being sick, or being a bad son or a good son, Davies said. This is what they are there to represent.
He also said that homosexuality is not a performance and that viewing homosexuality as homosexual now is the right thing to do.
However, others disagreed with Davies’ position. Acclaimed actors Sir Derek Jacobi and Stanley Tucci have both said they don’t believe LGBT + roles should be explicitly limited to LGBT + actors.
Aaron Sorkin also admitted in his interview with the Sunday Culture magazine he didn’t think was old Mandalorian star Gina Carano should have been fired from the Disney Plus and Star Wars series.
Carano was sacked from the show in February over charges of anti-Semitism and transphobia. The news broke after Carano shared a post that appeared to compare being a Republican to being a Jew during the Holocaust.
The actor and former MMA star was also accused of transphobia last year when she added boop / bop / bip to her Twitter profile after fans asked her if she would display her pronouns as an act of trans solidarity. .
Sorkin said he could refute some of the things she said, but ultimately didn’t think she should lose her job because of it.
However, the West Wing showrunner admitted that he thought it was a reasonable move if they lost advertisers because she was a part of the show.
That’s life in a democracy, says Sorkin. Also, it’s different if you’re spreading misinformation about vaccines, for example. Or incite violence.
He added: But we were going to have to start okaying with our hurt feelings every now and then.
Sources
2/ https://www.pinknews.co.uk/2021/12/19/aaron-sorkin-gay-actors-lgbt-roles-empty-gesture/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]