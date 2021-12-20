Aaron Sorkin says playing gay actors in queer roles is an empty move

Aaron Sorkin arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studios’ “Being The Ricardos” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 6, 2021. (Gregg DeGuire / WireImage)

Being the Ricardos Filmmaker Aaron Sorkin has said that picking only gay actors as queer characters is an empty move and a bad idea.

Comments came on the back of critical on Spanish actor Javier Bardem being cast as Desi Arnaz, a Cuban actor, in Being the Ricardos. Bardem and his co-star Nicole Kidman portray the iconic I love lucy duo, Arnaz and Lucille Ball, in the new movie.

Sorkin defended the cast of Bardems in his new film in an interview with the Sunday Culture magazine.

He insisted that it was heartbreaking and a little scary to see the artistic community entrenched themselves on elements of a character that he believed could not be played.

It should be the last place there are walls, Sorkin said. Spanish and Cuban cannot be used.

He continued: If I was leading you in a scene and said: It’s cold, you can’t feel your face. It is exploitable. But if I said: be Cuban. It is not exploitable.

“The names are not exploitable. Gays and straight people cannot be used. You can act like you’re attracted to someone, but you can’t act gay or straight.

So this notion that only gay actors should play gay characters? That only a Cuban actor should play Desi? Honestly, I think this is the mother of all empty gestures and a bad idea.

There has been a lengthy debate over whether straight and cis actors should play LGBT + people.

Iit’s a sin Showrunner Russell T Davies has widely advocated casting queer actors for queer roles. He said RoseNews that he believed that having LGBT + actors play in such roles gave authenticity to their performances.

Because I think if you pick someone, you want an actor who can portray falling in love, or being duplicity, or being mean, or being a drug dealer, or being a saint, or being sick, or being a bad son or a good son, Davies said. This is what they are there to represent.

He also said that homosexuality is not a performance and that viewing homosexuality as homosexual now is the right thing to do.

However, others disagreed with Davies’ position. Acclaimed actors Sir Derek Jacobi and Stanley Tucci have both said they don’t believe LGBT + roles should be explicitly limited to LGBT + actors.

Aaron Sorkin also admitted in his interview with the Sunday Culture magazine he didn’t think was old Mandalorian star Gina Carano should have been fired from the Disney Plus and Star Wars series.

Carano was sacked from the show in February over charges of anti-Semitism and transphobia. The news broke after Carano shared a post that appeared to compare being a Republican to being a Jew during the Holocaust.

The actor and former MMA star was also accused of transphobia last year when she added boop / bop / bip to her Twitter profile after fans asked her if she would display her pronouns as an act of trans solidarity. .

Sorkin said he could refute some of the things she said, but ultimately didn’t think she should lose her job because of it.

However, the West Wing showrunner admitted that he thought it was a reasonable move if they lost advertisers because she was a part of the show.

That’s life in a democracy, says Sorkin. Also, it’s different if you’re spreading misinformation about vaccines, for example. Or incite violence.

He added: But we were going to have to start okaying with our hurt feelings every now and then.