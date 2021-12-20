Spider-Man brings hope to Hollywood with record pandemic ticket sales





Hollywood got the answer on Sunday as to whether people would return to theaters to see a blockbuster during a pandemic. Spider-Man: No Path HomeMarvel’s latest superhero franchise opened this weekend in the United States for $ 253 million, a pandemic-era record. Studio believes this is the third largest opening in history and the largest since the coronavirus outbreak in early 2020. The numbers that quickly made the film the country’s grossest film of the year marked incredible success for Sony Pictures. Internationally, the studio Spider Man It has raised an additional $ 334.2 million in 60 overseas markets, bringing its total to date to $ 587.2 million. The demand for films is particularly remarkable given the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases around the world over the past week. It shows that when streaming has become a de facto option for millions of people, they are ready to go to the movies. Unlike many films released this year, Spider Man Since it had only been released in theaters, fans who wanted to see a film directed by Zendaya and Tom Holland had to watch it directly. In contrast, competitors like Disney and Warner Bros. have used many successful versions to drive demand for streaming services, releasing titles such as: Dunes When Black Widow Online almost as soon as they made their movie debut. Spider Man After receiving rave reviews from critics, the weekend blockbuster could boost the confidence of studio and theater owners, which have reportedly been permanently altered by the pandemic, to see it in person. “History of this weekend Spider-Man: No Path Home Tom Rothman, CEO of Sony Pictures’ Film Division, said: The film has topped the highest grossing films in the United States since the pandemic first hit the coast of the country: that of Disney. Legend of Xiangqi and Tenring, Earned $ 225 million this year. The US opening followed only the first weekend recorded by Avengers: Endgame ($ 357 million) Avengers: Infinity War ($ 258 million), the Disney superhero films released in 2019 and 2018 respectively. Spider Man It was also a hit on Imax, raising $ 36.2 million worldwide through the large format auditorium. Revenue was up about 82% from 2020 to $ 4 billion, according to ComScore, but the film concludes a relatively fallow year with the Hollywood multiplex. West Side Story Steven Spielberg’s remake is disappointed with box office revenue. Theatrical releases often generated more than $ 11 billion a year in the United States before the pandemic. Hollywood gets next movie appetite test in coming days with latest release matrix movie.

