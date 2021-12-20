More Bollywood Stars Linked To ‘Conman’ Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Suspected con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar has named Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Shilpa Shetty amid his ongoing extortion case.

During an interrogation by the Directorate of Execution (ED) of India, he said he had known Shraddha Kapoor since 2015.

The 32-year-old told the government agency he helped her legally in a case involving the country’s National Control Bureau (NCB).

The NCB had registered the Half girlfriend (2017) statement by the actress during an investigation into the death of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

However, no further action involving Kapoor was taken by the office, and ED sources denied Chandrasekhar’s claims.

He also referred to producer Harman Baweja and actor Kartik Aaryan, the star of his upcoming film, Captain India (2022).

He had explained: Harman is an old friend and I was in the process of contacting him to co-produce his next film Captain India with actor Kartik Aaryan.

Again, ED sources dismissed this and stated that Chandrasekhar didn’t even know Baweja or didn’t have Aaryan’s number.

The millionaire also claimed to be a friend of Shilpa Shetty and said he was helping her husband Raj Kundra during his ongoing porn racketeering affair.

He added that he had personally congratulated two chief ministers over the phone after calling their offices following their victories in the parliamentary elections.

Again, sources have denied both of Chandrasekhar’s statements.

He is currently the prime suspect in a Rs. 200 Crore (20 million) extortion case also involving his wife Leena Maria Paul.

Delhi police have charged the 32-year-old and 13 others with duping Aditi Singh, the wife of billionaire businessman Shivinder Mohan Singh.

Authorities believe Chandrasekhar extorted money from her after claiming he would organize her husband’s release.

Chandrasekhar has previously been linked with Jacqueline Fernandez, with speculation that she has dated him within the past year.

While she refuted the rumors, selfies of both of them looking comfortable and kissing each other on the cheek recently re-circulated online.

They were reportedly taken between April and June 2021, when Chandrasekhar was on bail.

The ED claimed that Chandrasekhar had been in regular contact with Fernandez from February 2021 until he was arrested on Saturday August 7, 2021.

Additionally, a police indictment allegedly revealed that he gave the Sri Lankan actress Rs. 10 crore (1 million) in gifts.

This included a horse worth Rs. 52 Lakh (52,000) and a Persian cat worth Rs. 9 Lakh (9,000) and various lavish accessories.

Actress Nora Fatehi, who received a luxury car from Chandrasekhar, was also previously called into the case.

However, it has been reported that other actresses, many of whom are well-known stars, have all received gifts from the alleged con artist.

It is believed that he would send them under different names to ensure anonymity and protect his identity.

Fernandez was questioned for seven hours by the ED in connection with the case in October 2021.

They are now interviewing a woman called Pinky Irani who allegedly facilitated a “friendship” between the two.

He came after the Kick The star’s (2014) makeup artist Shaan Muttathil said he was contacted by her in January 2021 to help set up a video call intro.

