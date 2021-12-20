BBC The Girl Before actors romance with co-star and beautiful lookalike girl

Thousands of people each year will find love in their workplace, and it is no different for actors, although it always seems more exciting in one way or another.

This is especially true for actors we know and love like Jessica Plummer, who is highly regarded for playing Chantelle Atkins in EastEnders.

So it may surprise you to learn that she is currently in a relationship with another big star from EastEnders, whom she met on the set of her new drama The Girl Before.

Chantelle Atkins was a fan favorite character of the Albert Square soap opera from her introduction in 2019 until her murder in 2020 by her husband Gray Atkins (Toby Alexander-Smith).

Throughout her characters on the series, Jessica, 29, received praise for her portrayal of Chantelle, who was stuck in an abusive relationship with Gray.





Since leaving Walford, Jessica has grown steadily stronger and now stars in the BBC drama The Girl Before.

And it was on the set of this new drama that she also found a new beau in none other than Ben Hardy, 30, another Albert Square Alumni, who played Peter Beale from 2013 to 2015.







(Image: BBC)



Since leaving EastEnders, Ben has grown into something of a Hollywood star, with roles in X-Men Apocalypse, 6 Underground, and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Recent photos have captured the two stealing a kiss as they enjoyed a date night in London and kissed each other as they waited for a cab outside Soho House.







(Image: Shutterstock)



Just two days after going public with their romance, they appeared on the red carpet for a screening of their new series The Girl Before, and never hinted that they were a couple.

Over the summer, the couple were spotted together at a concert in London, and since meeting on the set of the drama, they have regularly liked their photos and Instagram posts.

Jessica also has an adorable lookalike daughter who she takes photos with on a regular basis.







(Photo: Instagram)



Born in July 2016, Noa, 5, whom she co-parents with her former partner Jaz Hutchins with whom she shares a healthy relationship.

In 2020, she told the Sun: “Noas dad and I have been living in each other’s lives for so long. Yes, I am single right now, but I will always love him, he will always be my family and we fully share the responsibility for Noa.

It’s very even, with both of our jobs things are so on hold, but he’s a wonderful dad and I don’t have a hard time saying about him as a parent. “