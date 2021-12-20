Hollywood’s Kevin Hart & Jamie Foxx React as LeBron James Sends Cold Message to His Enemies





It’s like the universe has it all for the Los Angeles Lakers. As soon as things start chasing purple and gold, a hiccup disrupts all of their momentum, and fans are left to question even their playoff claim, not just the title. Sadly, the person bearing the brunt of all the falls she faces is LeBron James. ADVERTISING The article continues under this ad Looks like he’s had enough and decided to give it back to some of his detractors. This has led many others, including Kevin Hart, Dejounte Murray, Jamie Foxx, Gilbert Arenas, and more, to react to his cryptic Instagram post. What did LeBron James mean? ADVERTISING The article continues under this ad The Los Angeles Lakers have just suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. If that wasn’t enough, they also lost Anthony Davis, once again, to injury. The MCL sprained left knee is expected to keep him from playing for another four weeks. That leaves the 37-year-old with most of the burden of carrying the team. Of course he has Russell Westbrook. However, consistency on his part has been very rare this season. That leaves the pressure on James to keep his purple and golden head above water, at least if he doesn’t want more bashing from fans and analysts. It seems James has had enough and has decided to respond to his criticisms. DIVE MORE DEEP Kwame Brown tears up Lebron James Lakers with Kobe Bryant Reality Check: Kobe didn’t make the SH * T guy friendly with you after a loss like that. When he sees you again, you better be on the pitch He recently posted a post on Instagram that read: The fake has become so acceptable that people take offense if you keep it real. Although there is no direct indication towards a particular incident, a lot can be assumed. Nonetheless, he also got a lot of support for his wise words. ADVERTISING The article continues under this ad Will the Lakers suffer another fall? The 2021-22 campaign has been a bumpy race for the Lakers. However, their recent loss to the Timberwolves has really thrilled all fans’ hopes. They then face the Chicago Bulls, the underdogs who really took the Eastern Conference by storm. December 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) chats with a teammate against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports What do you think of this cryptic message from LeBron James? Who do you think it is for? Let us know in the comments below. ADVERTISING The article continues under this ad WATCH THIS STORY: LeBron James Quotes That Will Inspire You To Continue

