The 40s Hollywood Christmas parties where anything goes and anything can happen

Christmases are like cars and holidays: there are rich and poor. And then, of course, there are those of the mega-rich, who in the 1940s experienced them as if they were the last: throw the house out the window and blow their nose in Bing crosby sang ‘White Christmas’ and Dean Martin he sings ‘Blue Christmas’ contradictorily. Neither of them was quite right, for that Babylonian tribe, Noel was half champagne blonde, half lobster pink. And sometimes dark gray, almost black like caviar and hangover.

In Hollywood, sirens of a disturbing beauty but devoid of soul roamed warm clubs like the Brown Derby, the Drag Club Flamingo or the Cock and Bull on the arms of formal gentlemen, without soul too. They looked like moths seeking light in the suburbs of Sodom. In this organic and scented nursery, the gossip of Louella Parsons, Elsa Maxwell and Hedda Hopper -the first gossip in the celluloid industry-, with their vitriol-soaked feathers, they made the Hollywood star tremble. These gossip girls gobble up reputations with dinner in the hip neighborhood: Avdeef’s, the Arizona Inn, the Biltmore, and so on.

Elsa Maxwell was calling Katharine Hepburn “a beautifully combed skull” and when Hedda Hopper was asked why she published so much infamy, the gossip was sassy straightforward: “Bitchery, darling” (To fuck, darling).

In the 1940s, Hollywood was Babylon, a great Macedonian woman with evil flowers. Errol Flynn he kept saying he loved “old whiskey and young women”. On Christmas 1943, he was acquitted of a trial for allegedly raping two teenagers. Lack of evidence, argued the jury; but everyone knew that the absence of proof was not proof of innocence.

Madame Lee Francis’ clients

When Santa Claus arrived in town, the actor – who had triumphed in “Captain Blood” and “The Charge of the Light Brigade” – boasted in the saraos of playing the piano with a certain member between his legs. Not only on Christmas, he frequented Hacienda Arms Apartments, a residential complex on the Sunset Strip that housed the House of Francis, one of Hollywood’s most popular brothels, named after Mrs Lee Francis, who more than one New Year’s Eve had to order his gorillas to take out famous characters so as not to respect with their intoxication the inevitable song of Auld Lang Syne with his hands clasped around the heat.

Besides Errol Flynn, Clark Gable and Spencer Tracy, the other names above the titles were regulars. Same Joseph von Stroheim that, to continue the party, he transformed the setting into a fiery brothel with lumis of all races, each with their erotic specialty: the depraved Austro-Hungarian was not very vocal. Not all of Lee Francis’ clients were men: Jean Harlow and Barbara Stanwyck they went there often.

The female homosexual pea revolved around Allegro and Mary’s, a nightclub on the Strip. Le Balcon, la Cave du BBB and especially the very chic Café Gala, bordering the residences of Cole Porter and Cecil Beaton on Sunset Boulevard, New Years Eve was the meeting point for status gays and Hollywood industry VIPs. With a polish of respectability, a not-too-strange facade, and an interior overlooking the twinkling city lights, the Gala had been a local favorite. Greta Garbo before going out through the forum. He liked the atmosphere and that little touch of homosexual decoration.

Parties at the Cocoanut Grove

Howard hughes (who had yet to develop the obsessive-compulsive disorder that took him out of the limelight in the 1940s) was not only the Elon Musk of those years, but also one of the hippest guys in the world. coast to coast. When the song-time came, he was livening up the parties at Cocoanut Grove, the nightclub of the Ambassador Hotel, with his very presence, where he coincided with Gloria Vanderbilt, Ginger Rogers, Rita Hayworth or the beginner Ava Gardner. With all of them, he had love stories.

also with Zsa Zsa Gabor that although he admired her talent and the size of her checkbook, she preferred the skills of Porfirio Rubirosa, another regular at Cocoanut’s Christmas trios. Everyone on the American and European jet set was calling this Dominican Rubi, who was the alpha male among playboys without borders. Famous for his legendary sexual prowess, his wives included two of the richest women in the world: Barbara Hutton, heir to the Woolworth department store, and Doris Duc, heir to the American Tobacco company.

Beneath the fake palm trees of Cocoanut, where papier-mâché coconuts hung and artificial monkeys with electrically illuminated eyes, Doris Duke greeted the year 1941 with a celebrity court Louella Parsons could see among them. Charlie Chaplin, Carole Lombard, Claudette Colbert, James Cagney, Sinatra and Bing Crosby.

In search of excess

These happy few were blind to champagne or gin-fizz and moved like dragonflies suspended in the air to the rhythm of the big bands of Glenn Miller and Artie Shaw (ex-husband of Lana Turner who ended up marrying Ava Gardner). This New Year’s Eve, scantily clad choristers, singing waiters, jugglers, acrobats and four orchestras reconciled the guests with their fleeting status of divine mortals. The beautiful Christmas reminded them that everything is heading towards disenchantment; This is why – because they felt the horror of emptiness – they sought excess and writhed, as in the midst of flames, in saraos from which they come out with misty eyes and the appearance of having passed. a season in Hell.

The luxury and lust scandals of these Christmas nights were beyond the public fascination already John Edgar Hoover, Director of the FBI, he hasn’t missed any of the sordid affairs that some of the idols of the star system star in real life.

Far from his wife Millicent Randolph Hearst He lived full time in California with his lover Marion Davies. The couple threw themed Christmas parties at their motley-style Beverly Hills mansion. Wild and quirky, Davies’ winter receptions were not to be missed Jean Harlow, Gloria Swanson, Charlie Chaplin, Carmen Miranda or una Tallulah Bankhead laden with DeBeers diamonds.

Tallulah and her lovers

Tallulah Bankhead, even though she was primarily a stage actress, has become a symbol of Hollywood flamboyance. Tallulah didn’t care what anyone said about her, including her father, speaker of the United States House of Representatives. He used drugs and alcohol and didn’t hide from it. She was so uninhibited that she confessed that she had accepted a role in the movie “Between a sword and a wall” just to be able to sleep with. Gary Cooper. Although she said it with less fuss, she used to use a word that starts with f.

He performed in two groups and among his lovers were Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo and Hattie McDaniel, the Mammy from “Gone with the Wind”. Her father warned her to avoid men and alcohol, but since he never told her about women and cocaine, she took advantage.

The atmosphere in the Big Apple

On the East Coast, the summer weather of Long Island and the forgotten Hamptons, when the tree lights of the all-new Rockefeller Center come on, beautiful New Yorkers are immersed in a whirlwind of cocktails and romantic dates. who Morocco, the Embassy, ​​the Stork Club, the halls of the Plaza, the St. Regis and the old Ritz-Carlton, where the All Manhattan drank martinis and skinned the absent while, between bunches of calla lilies, they devoured lobster salad, mini pia quiches with bacon and smoked salmon tartare with capers and dill on rye bread.

The world war was leaving the world like foxes, but those born with a golden spoon in their mouth had plenty of hard times tampons. Puppies of high society see themselves as superheroes immune to the end of the world. Above all, the mega Barbara Hutton.

This rich poor-girl had a troubled childhood and discovered that “living well is the best revenge”. He treated luxury jewelers Cartier, Van Cleef and Arpels like others treated clerks in Woolworth dime stores owned by his grandfather. His biography was escorted by a consortium of sycophantic parasites: playboys, European titles, Hollywood tramps, a Maharaja or two, a sheikh, several English peers and a few tennis tramps. She could have anything, so she went shopping for husbands. Finally, it was seven o’clock. Your friend the seamstress Oleg Cassini he said that Barbara’s marriages “were sexless and her sex stories were loveless.”

Last names and usual money

Along with Morocco and the Stork Club, the Waldorf was another of New York’s hot spots. There, as her friend and male competitor Doris Duke celebrated New Years Eve on the East Coast, Barbara was given the Vanderbilts, Astors, Woodward, Guggenheim, Morgan, Rockefeller and other ancient surnames. They, resplendent with their old lorgnettes, diamond diadems and harmonium cloaks; them, with a black or white tie. A legion of waiters uncorked bottles of Fleur de Champagne Perrier-Joet, opened cans of Sevruga caviar and served a dinner hosted by the Count Basie orchestra, entertaining this extravagant crowd of billionaires and tycoons, wandering princesses, honey crooners and divas. Marlene Dietrich. Finally, the crème de la crème of the New York aristocracy alongside the names most representative of bohemian chic. Hutton’s money rolled and rolled.

While her husband celebrated Christmas in California with his lover Marion Davies, Millicent Hearst, The wife of the legendary newspaper mogul, gave dinners percent at her huge triplex on Riverside Drive, where guests watched the powder snow fall over the Hudson River while Cole Porter or George Gershwin performed live or played the Dean’s Christmas carols on the jukebox. Martin, Louis Armstrong or Bing Crosby.

On Christmas Eve 1944, the Mexican actress committed suicide Lupe Vlez, that she had been married to Johnny Tarzn Weissmller. In the Examiner, Louella Parsons described her corpse morbidly: “Lupe had never looked so beautiful. As if she was sleeping, a languid smile seemed to welcome the secret dreams.

War in Europe, euphoria in California

The war continued in Europe and in its advance towards Berlin the soldiers continued to die. In Hollywood, the government closed dozens of stores, but in Biltmore, Gotham, Musso-Frank’s or La Maze, Christmas continued to be white, not because of the snow but because of the cocaine that rehabilitated the bodies. ravaged by alcohol and spirits inundated with decadence that, in a moral crusade more hypocritical than honest, the Gossip Girls denounced.

This radiant and gloomy half-world at the same time crumbles, it’s already just a memory in sepia of a time and some guys who were not very of the Christmas of the Gospel, they preferred the Old Testament Sodom.