YouTuber engineer throws new ‘glitter bombs’ at parcel thieves





(Nation Now) Having a package stolen sometimes literally stinks. The porch hackers who robbed YouTube creator Mark Rober were faced with an explosion of glitter and a smelly spray when opening what appeared to be an Apple HomePod. For years, videos of bait packages similar to this have garnered millions of views as thieves hoping to find something valuable instead encounter an explosion of powder or packing peanuts. The bait package featured in Rober’s latest video, released Friday, is the result of careful engineering and four years of hard work, he said. It shows people in their cars and homes confused and panicked by the glitter cloud, the sound of the car horn and the flashing police lights. The Best Christmas Gifts For Those Who Say They Don’t Want Christmas Gifts

Four cell phones and an on-board microphone capture the porch hackers as they steal the package. They also record the reactions of thieves and automatically upload the images to a storage cloud. However, not everyone takes the hook. Rober placed some of his packages near shared mailboxes and found that people more often left packages alone or took them for their neighbors. “Either people get more honest or maybe, I don’t know, it’s the devastating power of the glitter that encourages more civil behavior,” Rober said in the video. Follow these three golden rules to avoid gift card scams this holiday season

All kidding aside, three in four Americans have experienced package theft in their lifetime, according to a recent SafeWise survey. Rober said he started the project in 2018 after seeing someone stealing a package from his door. “If you’ve been in a situation like this before, you kind of feel violated,” Rober said. “And then I presented that to the police and even with the video evidence they said it just wasn’t worth taking the time to examine, so you also feel helpless. ” It was then that Rober started to take matters into his own hands. Because “sometimes revenge is a dish that is served fabulously,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbs42.com/entertainment/youtuber-engineer-unleashes-new-glitter-bombs-on-package-thieves/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos