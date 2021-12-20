On this day in history – December 19 – Almanac





1/3 Rescue workers inspect the truck that crashed into a Christmas market near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany on December 19, 2016. File photo by Paul Zinken / EPA Today is Sunday December 19, the 353rd day of 2021, there are 12 left. The moon is declining. The morning stars are Mars and Uranus. The evening stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. People born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include King Philip V of Spain in 1683; female suffrage leader Mary Livermore in 1820; novelist Eleanor Porter in 1868; Ford Frick Baseball Hall of Fame member in 1894; Soviet President Leonid Brezhnev in 1906; the French singer Edith Piaf in 1915; country singer Little Jimmy Dickens in 1920; actor Cicely Tyson in 1924; Member of the Al Kaline Baseball Hall of Fame in 1934; folk singer Phil Ochs in 1940; former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak in 1941 (80 years old); British rock musician Alvin Lee in 1944; actor Tim Reid in 1944 (77 years old); bluegrass musician John McEuen in 1945 (76); actor Robert Urich in 1946; actor Jennifer Beals in 1963 (58); actor Robert MacNaughton in 1966 (55); magician Criss Angel, born Christopher Nicholas Sarantakos, in 1967 (age 54); model / actor Tyson Beckford in 1970 (51); actor Alyssa Milano in 1972 (49 years old); actor Jake Gyllenhaal in 1980 (41); actor Marla Sokoloff in 1980 (41 years old); actor Annie Murphy in 1986 (35); actor Keiynan Lonsdale in 1991 (30); singer King Princess, born Mikaela Straus, in 1998 (23 years old). At this date in history: In 1777, General George Washington and the Continental Army began a winter encampment at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. In 1946, the First Indochina War began with Vietnamese troops under Ho Chi Minh clashing with the French in Hanoi. In 1958, the American satellite SCORE (Signal Communications by Orbiting Relay Equipment), launched aboard an Atlas rocket, transmitted the first radio voice broadcast from space, a recorded 58-word Christmas greeting from President Dwight Eisenhower. In 1972, the Apollo 17 water landing ended the United States’ manned lunar exploration program. “It’s a beautiful day,” said astronaut Eugene Cernan, exiting the command module. In 1974, Nelson Rockefeller was sworn in as Vice President of the United States under President Gerald Ford. In 1984, the British and Chinese prime ministers signed an agreement to return Hong Kong to China in 1997. In 1998, Bill Clinton became the second US president to be indicted (Andrew Johnson was the first) by the House of Representatives, which approved articles accusing him of perjury and obstruction of justice. Like Johnson, he was acquitted by the Senate. In 2006, a Libyan court sentenced five Bulgarian nurses and a doctor to death for deliberately infecting 426 children with HIV. In 2012, Britain announced that it would begin a phased withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan in April 2013. In 2012, South Koreans went to the polls to elect Park Geun-hye as the country’s first female president. In 2013, Target, confirming a security breach, said criminals stole credit and debit card information from millions of people who shopped at its stores after Thanksgiving. In 2016, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker drove a truck past a group of people at a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more. The driver, Anis Amri, was killed days later in Milan when he was confronted by the police. In 2018, President Donald Trump announced the total withdrawal of US troops from Syria, proclaiming victory over Islamic State. Thought for the day: “The world I will soon be leaving is very different from the one I was born into, and it’s a much better world to live in. – female suffrage leader Mary Livermore

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/2021/12/19/UPI-Almanac-for-Sunday-Dec-19-2021/4911639673214/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos