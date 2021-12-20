



A Cambridge man convicted of trafficking illegal narcotics near a town primary school was sentenced to 13 to 15 years in prison in a hearing last week before the Guernsey County Common Plea Court. Shawn E. Pitt, 46, was sentenced by Judge Daniel G. Padden to an indeterminate prison sentence and ordered to confiscate $ 6,877 in cash and three firearms seized during the investigation at the Fund for Guernsey County Law Enforcement. The sentence was imposed after Pitt pleaded guilty and was convicted of two counts of aggravated drug trafficking, second degree felony and single counts of aggravated drug trafficking and possession of weapons while disabled, third degree crimes; possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony; and the confiscation specification. Pitt was convicted of drug trafficking within 1,000 feet of elementary school. “Judge Padden told Mr Pitt that drug trafficking near children (in Guernsey County) would never be tolerated and it was good to hear,” Guernsey County Prosecutor Lindsey said Angler, after the hearing. Eight years of the indefinite term of 13 to 15 years are mandatory, according to the court. Padden said Pitt would not be eligible for parole or early release for good behavior during the mandatory portion of the sentence. Two additional counts of possession of weapons while disabled, third degree felony and one count of possession of crack, a fourth degree felony, were dismissed upon conviction in negotiated plea . Following:Hearing kit for a man accused of drug trafficking near a school Pitt was indicted by a Guernsey County grand jury on November 10, following his arrest by the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force in September. The CODE Task Force, with help from the Cambridge Police Department SWAT unit and officers, executed a high-risk search warrant at a house in the 800 block of Gomber Avenue on 17 September. Pitt was one of four people arrested at the residence. The other three were then released by the authorities. An official statement said Pitt was the target of the operation. Email: [email protected]

