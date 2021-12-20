“Spider-Man” producer warns Tom Holland and Zendaya not to be on date





Spider-Man: No Path Home Producer Amy Pascal has warned Tom Holland and Zendaya not to date. Tom Holland and Zendaya started working together in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Between their work on this film and up to this point with the release of Spider-Man: No Path Home, the two started dating, which was finally confirmed earlier this year due to paparazzi photos that surfaced online. Turns out, producer Amy Pascal actually took Tom Holland and Zendaya aside for an important conversation when they were first chosen for Spider-Man: Homecoming. The conversation led to her warning the two not to fall in love and to pursue a romantic relationship. She told the New York Times the following: “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first picked them up and gave them a talk. Do not go. Try not to. I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It might just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me. During production on The Amazing Spider-Man films, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone respectively played Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy. The two would share a true romance together for a few years. In the words of Amy Pascal, it really feels like working together on a Spider Man film could potentially cause sparks. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone ignored his requests, and now Tom Holland and Zendaya are following in those same footsteps. Tom Holland and Zendaya both appear in Spider-Man: No Path Home. Here is the synopsis: “For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, the identity of our likeable neighborhood hero is revealed, putting his superhero responsibilities in conflict with his normal life and endangering those he holds dear. More. When he calls on Doctor Stranges to restore his secret, the spell rips a hole in their world, freeing the most powerful villains who have ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now Peter will have to overcome his biggest challenge yet, which will not only change his own future forever, but the future of the multiverse as well. Directed by Jon Watts from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, No way home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Martin Starr, JB Smoove, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Spider-Man: No Path Homeis now playing in theaters. Stay tuned for all of Tom Holland and Zendaya’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and be sure tosubscribeto the Heroic Hollywood YouTube channel for more original video content. Source: The New York Times

