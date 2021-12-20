It was “difficult” to leave Hollywood, says biographer





It brought new meaning to the words dramatic release. Grace Kelly was 26 and at the peak of her career with an Oscar for Best Actress and a star touring alongside leading men as formidable as Jimmy Stewart, William Holden and Cary Grant when she gave it all up to marry the Prince Rainier of Monaco. In the press, Grace has been described as a fairytale princess, whisked away and taken to a picturesque foreign land to live happily ever after. But the Rear window beauty still bristled at this comparison. I certainly don’t see my life as a fairy tale, she said 26 years later. I consider myself to be a modern, contemporary woman who has had to deal with all kinds of issues that many women face today. Indeed, while Grace insisted that stepping back from being a royal wife and mother was an easy decision, the adjustment was far from easy. She loved being surrounded by creative people and creating things herself, biographer Jay jorgensen, co-author of the book Grace Kelly: Hollywood Dream Girl, exclusively tells Closer. In this regard, I think [leaving Hollywood] was hard on her. She had to give up certain things, like her career, to get certain things. Grace understood the compromise from the start. When she married Rainier in 1956 after a whirlwind romance, she knew that her first priority was to become a mother. It was his duty to produce heirs to the throne, Jorgensen explains. She quickly fulfilled this requirement, giving birth to Caroline in 1957, followed by Albert in 1958 and Stephanie in 1965. But even as she blossomed co-parenting her three children with Rainier, whom she said was a good father, Grace yearned for creative satisfaction. FIND A NEW WAY A strong supporter of the arts since the beginning of her reign, Grace began to explore more possibilities as her children grew older. Hinting that The Shed never actually retired, she started doing voiceovers in documentaries and even considered an offer from Alfred Hitchcock. He approached her to make Marnie, reveals Jorgensen, adding that Rainier fully supported the idea. Despite being tempted, Grace eventually bowed to the audience, who found it unbecoming for her to kiss another man onscreen. The party went to Tippi Hedren, and Grace found other ways to express her creative side, like doing poetry readings in various venues throughout the 1970s. I get a lot of satisfaction from that, and for the most part, I do it for them. students, she said at the time. I prefer to do it for people who love poetry. She also got into charity work, hosting gala events to which she invited several of her old Hollywood friends. She enlisted heavyweights like Frank Sinatra and Cary Grant to come to balls in Monaco, Jorgensen says. And although she never made it back to the big screen, Grace couldn’t bring herself to rule out that possibility. I never say never, teased the iconic star once, and I never say always. Alison gaylin

