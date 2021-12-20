Hollywood Bowl Cwmbran Joins Santa’s Race to Benefit Barnardo





HOLLYWOOD Bowl Cwmbran has partnered with Barnardos Children’s Charity for a festive fundraising campaign in support of an Amazing Christmas this Christmas.

The Race Santa event will see members of the Hollywood Bowl Cwmbran team encouraged to walk, run, swim and cycle the 7,724 mile distance from the North Pole to Hollywood, and vice versa, all to raise funds for Barnardos.

The initiative runs throughout December, with teams logging their hours online, with the goal of running the entire distance before Christmas Eve to beat Santa Claus. Steve Burns, CEO of Hollywood Bowl, said: Not only is the Race Santa activity a unique and fun way to raise essential funds for Barnardos, it also encourages our teams to make the most of their well-being and of their leisure time and to get them more active. Hopefully, with the participation of all of our core teams and Hemel’s help desk, we’ll beat Santa Claus in Hollywood and back in no time! Having started earlier in the year, Hollywood Bowls’ charitable partnership with Barnardos will allow the highly regarded bowling operator to raise funds at its 62 UK centers and central support center to provide donations to Barnardos for continue its essential work. Since the start of the partnership, Hollywood Bowl has already introduced a number of fundraising activities for guests and team members in addition to Race Santa. In all centers and in its Hemel helpdesk, Hollywood Bowl organizes Go Green Days. This initiative sees team members incorporating green accessories into their outfits and donating to the charity, Martin Howard, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships at Barnardos, said: We are excited to have colleagues from the Hollywood Bowl Group racing Santa Claus in Hollywood this Kidsmas! Their support will help us support the most vulnerable children, youth and families during the holiday season and beyond – we wish the team the best of luck in meeting the challenge! Members of the Hollywood Bowl team will also tackle the 24 Peaks Challenge in 2022, which will see them travel the Yorkshire Three Peaks but in just 24 hours, with each participant raising money for Barnardos.

