Entertainment
SHOCKING! Southern superstars who rejected Bollywood megaprojects
News
In the past, we’ve seen a lot of Southern stars make their Bollywood debuts. But there are also a lot of superstars who don’t want to work in Bollywood. Check out the details inside.
Dec 20 2021 12:37 PM
Bombay
MUMBAI: In the past, we’ve seen a lot of Southern stars make their Bollywood debuts. But there are also a lot of superstars who don’t want to work in Bollywood. They are happy with the films they make in their respective languages. So below is the list of actors from the South who have rejected some big Bollywood projects.
1) Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda rejected many Bollywood films before signing Liger. The film will be his first Bollywood film to be released in Hindi and Telugu. It is said that Vijay does not like making films only in Hindi.
2) Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna will make her Bollywood debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. But, before Mission Majnu, he was offered the Hindi remake of Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor. But, Rashmika declined the offer.
Also read: Tamannaah among the 10 most influential social media stars in the south
3) Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest superstars in the Telugu industry. In the past, she has been offered many projects from Bollywood, but the star has rejected them. However, it is said that he will finally make his debut in Hindi cinema which will be directed by SS Rajamouli. The film will be produced in several languages including Hindi.
4) Nayanthara
Superstar Nayanthara was scheduled to make her Bollywood debut with Shahrukh Khan in the movie Atlee. However, prior to this movie, she was approached for a song one two three four from the SRK movie Chennai Express. But the actress rejected it, and then the creators approached Priyamani who featured in the song.
5) Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun has a huge fan base everywhere. His fans are eagerly awaiting to see him in a Bollywood film. It is reported that Salman Khan’s hit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan was first offered to him, but he turned it down.
For more TV, digital and Bollywood news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
Credit: Bollywood Life
To read also: TO READ! 5 South Superstars Private Jets You Always Wanted To See, Photos Inside
Sources
2/ https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/shocking-south-superstars-who-rejected-bollywood-s-mega-projects-211220
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]