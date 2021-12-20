SHOCKING! Southern superstars who rejected Bollywood megaprojects

MUMBAI: In the past, we’ve seen a lot of Southern stars make their Bollywood debuts. But there are also a lot of superstars who don’t want to work in Bollywood. They are happy with the films they make in their respective languages. So below is the list of actors from the South who have rejected some big Bollywood projects.

1) Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda rejected many Bollywood films before signing Liger. The film will be his first Bollywood film to be released in Hindi and Telugu. It is said that Vijay does not like making films only in Hindi.

2) Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna will make her Bollywood debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. But, before Mission Majnu, he was offered the Hindi remake of Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor. But, Rashmika declined the offer.

3) Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest superstars in the Telugu industry. In the past, she has been offered many projects from Bollywood, but the star has rejected them. However, it is said that he will finally make his debut in Hindi cinema which will be directed by SS Rajamouli. The film will be produced in several languages ​​including Hindi.

4) Nayanthara

Superstar Nayanthara was scheduled to make her Bollywood debut with Shahrukh Khan in the movie Atlee. However, prior to this movie, she was approached for a song one two three four from the SRK movie Chennai Express. But the actress rejected it, and then the creators approached Priyamani who featured in the song.

5) Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun has a huge fan base everywhere. His fans are eagerly awaiting to see him in a Bollywood film. It is reported that Salman Khan’s hit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan was first offered to him, but he turned it down.

