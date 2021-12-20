Entertainment
Manike Mage Hithe Singer Yohani’s Bollywood dreams are disputed by Hindi: “I learned to say jaldi chalo”
Singer-songwriter Yohani says she didn’t expect her cover of “Manike Mage Hithe” to become one of the most viral tracks of 2021. Months after it became a viral sensation in India , the singer has yet to understand how far her ‘simple song’ has gone. “The recording was really simple, the song was simple, everything was simple. And there wasn’t much going on, it was just an angle. We did it for fun, ”she told indianexpress.com exclusively.
“Manike Mage Hithe” currently has nearly 193 million views on YouTube. Days after its release in May this year, it flooded social media with reels, TikTok videos, and multi-lingual covers from fans. “It was amazing. I never thought it would go this far. It just shows what music can do,” Yohani explained while reviewing the track’s virality and how it put her in the spotlight in 2021.
The song began to appear in India when celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra and many more took to social media. “I don’t think I got it into my brain yet,” Yohani said with a laugh, adding that when such Bollywood greats noticed the song, she realized that “it went much further than what I thought”.
“Manike Mage Hithe” is a Sinhala-language song by Satheeshan Rathnayaka. Yohani joined Satheeshan to perform his cover. The song has so far been dubbed in multiple languages.
The 29-year-old has since toured India and other regions to perform and promote the number. She shared the Bigg Boss 15 scene with Salman Khan and also Ranveer Singh in The Big Picture. Highlighting the incredible response from Indian audiences, she said, “I sing a lot of Sinhala music so at first I thought they might not understand it, but apparently the crowds in Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai was amazing. “
So, was Yohani able to choose anything in Hindi? She said she still struggled with the language, but was convinced she would master it one day. “I learned to say ‘jaldi chalo’. But I can’t get ‘principal’ and the alphabet H, ”the singer said, recalling the problems she had while recording her first Bollywood issue recently – the title track of Sunny Kaushal-Radhika Madan star Shiddat.
“Shiddat was a bit difficult because they told me I had to send the song in two days. I spent all day trying to record it. I tried it four times then spoke to Sonu who manages me in India. He went through every word with me. I was driving at the time. I stopped the vehicle and started to write everything down. This is how ‘Shiddat’ happened. I know I am not quite right. But maybe in the future I can do it.
Yohani, now anxiously awaiting the Hindi version of “Manike Mage Hithe” in the upcoming movie Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. “I have to come to India to re-record it because I have bad pronunciation. I will do this in January. It was really interesting to learn a different language, ”she shared.
Now that Yohani is eagerly awaiting opportunities in India, what difference does she find in the work culture of the music industry here compared to Sri Lanka? She revealed that things are done very quickly in India. “Sri Lanka is a bit slower when it comes to the process so I have to get used to it,” she said. “But I just want to explore the music. It can be any language, any genre because I’m also figuring out my side. I want to try everything I love, and if that makes sense to me, ”added Yohani.
Yohani went from accounting to music. And that, she said, was a real challenge, especially being a girl in her country. According to her, “switching to music is something we don’t even learn in school. Music is considered an extracurricular activity. No one teaches us to be an artist or a musician. I think this has been the biggest challenge for me. But what matters is that you are happy with what you are doing.
Jeans, who claims to have grown up on the songs of AR Rahman, wants to collaborate with artists like Badshah, Divine, Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh. “They are really cool. We listen to them all the time. She laughed at the mention of shaking legs with Jacqueline Fernandez in the Instagram reels on “Manike Mage Hithe” and also her recently released new song “Moving On”. She said she felt a mixture of nervousness and excitement doing such fun things. “You also learn a lot from other artists,” she believes.
Yohani also believes that Alia Bhatt can carry her voice to Bollywood. “She’s really cool. I love it, ”concludes Yohani.
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/music/manike-mage-hithe-singer-yohani-on-challenge-of-learning-hindi-bollywood-plans-indian-songs-videos-7674256/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]