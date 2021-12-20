Manike Mage Hithe Singer Yohani’s Bollywood dreams are disputed by Hindi: “I learned to say jaldi chalo”

Singer-songwriter Yohani says she didn’t expect her cover of “Manike Mage Hithe” to become one of the most viral tracks of 2021. Months after it became a viral sensation in India , the singer has yet to understand how far her ‘simple song’ has gone. “The recording was really simple, the song was simple, everything was simple. And there wasn’t much going on, it was just an angle. We did it for fun, ”she told indianexpress.com exclusively.

“Manike Mage Hithe” currently has nearly 193 million views on YouTube. Days after its release in May this year, it flooded social media with reels, TikTok videos, and multi-lingual covers from fans. “It was amazing. I never thought it would go this far. It just shows what music can do,” Yohani explained while reviewing the track’s virality and how it put her in the spotlight in 2021.

The song began to appear in India when celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra and many more took to social media. “I don’t think I got it into my brain yet,” Yohani said with a laugh, adding that when such Bollywood greats noticed the song, she realized that “it went much further than what I thought”.

“Manike Mage Hithe” is a Sinhala-language song by Satheeshan Rathnayaka. Yohani joined Satheeshan to perform his cover. The song has so far been dubbed in multiple languages.

The 29-year-old has since toured India and other regions to perform and promote the number. She shared the Bigg Boss 15 scene with Salman Khan and also Ranveer Singh in The Big Picture. Highlighting the incredible response from Indian audiences, she said, “I sing a lot of Sinhala music so at first I thought they might not understand it, but apparently the crowds in Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai was amazing. “

So, was Yohani able to choose anything in Hindi? She said she still struggled with the language, but was convinced she would master it one day. “I learned to say ‘jaldi chalo’. But I can’t get ‘principal’ and the alphabet H, ”the singer said, recalling the problems she had while recording her first Bollywood issue recently – the title track of Sunny Kaushal-Radhika Madan star Shiddat.

“Shiddat was a bit difficult because they told me I had to send the song in two days. I spent all day trying to record it. I tried it four times then spoke to Sonu who manages me in India. He went through every word with me. I was driving at the time. I stopped the vehicle and started to write everything down. This is how ‘Shiddat’ happened. I know I am not quite right. But maybe in the future I can do it.

Yohani, now anxiously awaiting the Hindi version of “Manike Mage Hithe” in the upcoming movie Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. “I have to come to India to re-record it because I have bad pronunciation. I will do this in January. It was really interesting to learn a different language, ”she shared.

Now that Yohani is eagerly awaiting opportunities in India, what difference does she find in the work culture of the music industry here compared to Sri Lanka? She revealed that things are done very quickly in India. “Sri Lanka is a bit slower when it comes to the process so I have to get used to it,” she said. “But I just want to explore the music. It can be any language, any genre because I’m also figuring out my side. I want to try everything I love, and if that makes sense to me, ”added Yohani.

Yohani went from accounting to music. And that, she said, was a real challenge, especially being a girl in her country. According to her, “switching to music is something we don’t even learn in school. Music is considered an extracurricular activity. No one teaches us to be an artist or a musician. I think this has been the biggest challenge for me. But what matters is that you are happy with what you are doing.

Jeans, who claims to have grown up on the songs of AR Rahman, wants to collaborate with artists like Badshah, Divine, Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh. “They are really cool. We listen to them all the time. She laughed at the mention of shaking legs with Jacqueline Fernandez in the Instagram reels on “Manike Mage Hithe” and also her recently released new song “Moving On”. She said she felt a mixture of nervousness and excitement doing such fun things. “You also learn a lot from other artists,” she believes.

Yohani also believes that Alia Bhatt can carry her voice to Bollywood. “She’s really cool. I love it, ”concludes Yohani.