R Madhavan on his insecurities as an actor: cover them up by saying I have to play age-appropriate roles

R Madhavan has been one of the most versatile actors in the industry and has given some hit films in Tamil and Hindi cinema. Indeed, he recently hit the headlines for his web-series Decoupled with Surveen Chawla and his performance is once again appreciated. And while Madhavan stars as a self-centered writer on the series, the actor has recently begun to grapple with his insecurities as an actor that range from wanting six pack abs to the constant instinct to find roles that suit his age.

Speaking of which, Madhavan told Mid Day, “Whenever I see an actor put up a [picture] of her six- or eight-pack abs, I’m like, “What are you doing, Maddy?” How did you even survive here? When I see them playing with phenomenal heroines like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, I think to myself: “Tu kab aisi picture karega? Such insecurities exist. I cover them [by telling myself] that I have to play roles appropriate for my age and that I don’t want to do anything stupid. My apologies keep me sane, but some of my apologies also make me lazy ”. He also added that he plans to work on his abs soon.

Meanwhile, speaking about his recent web-series, the actor wins hearts with the way he lent his innate charm to the character of Arya Iyer. “I wanted to see how I could make Arya acceptable without making a jerk out of her.” He’s one of those guys who tell it like it is; it has no filters, ”he added. Did you like R Madhavan’s performance in Decoupled? Let us know in the comment section below.