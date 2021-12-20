Parineeti Chopra allows air actor to criticize talent show for listing it as judge calls it an absolute disgrace

Parineeti Chopra slams the talent show: With the reality show Hunarbaaz, actress Parineeti Chopra will soon make her television debut. However, Ishaqzaade’s fame made waves before the show when she took to her official Twitter account to criticize a talent competition for including her as a judge. According to the Twitter account of Fun Kids India, a children’s web channel, Pari will be on the jury for one of the tournaments. Parineeti Chopra called this a “sham” and said she would not appear on the show.Read also – Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer obtains the support of SS Rajamouli for an exit in the languages ​​of the south

The actor who was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar shared a screenshot of a tweet from Fun Kids India on Saturday. Organizers identified Parineeti Chopra and Salim Merchant as judges on the children's show in a now deleted tweet. She captioned her tweet: "Absolute SHAM – I am in no way associated with this show. I ask that you please remove my name and not take advantage of children and their parents in this way (sic).

Looked:

Absolute SHAM – I am in no way associated with this show. I ask you to please remove my name and not to take advantage of the children and their parents in this way. ?? pic.twitter.com/HlTzVfuA5P Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 18, 2021

The organizers responded to the tweet saying they have been in contact with the actor's management for a long time and are keen to meet them in person as well. Parineeti fans immediately mobilized to support her and criticized the organization for dragging her name into it.

On the work side, the actor will appear in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani will also star in the film. Additionally, Parineeti Chopra will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the film “Animal”, which will be released in Dussehra 2022.

