Entertainment
Parineeti Chopra allows air actor to criticize talent show for listing it as judge calls it an absolute disgrace
Parineeti Chopra slams the talent show: With the reality show Hunarbaaz, actress Parineeti Chopra will soon make her television debut. However, Ishaqzaade’s fame made waves before the show when she took to her official Twitter account to criticize a talent competition for including her as a judge. According to the Twitter account of Fun Kids India, a children’s web channel, Pari will be on the jury for one of the tournaments. Parineeti Chopra called this a “sham” and said she would not appear on the show.Read also – Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer obtains the support of SS Rajamouli for an exit in the languages of the south
The actor who was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar shared a screenshot of a tweet from Fun Kids India on Saturday. Organizers identified Parineeti Chopra and Salim Merchant as judges on the children’s show in a now deleted tweet. She captioned her tweet: “Absolute SHAM – I am in no way associated with this show. I ask that you please remove my name and not take advantage of children and their parents in this way (sic). Also Read – Alia Bhatt Painted Our Flows Red In A Flowing Silk Dress For Brahmastra Poster Launch | See the pictures
Looked:
Absolute SHAM – I am in no way associated with this show. I ask you to please remove my name and not to take advantage of the children and their parents in this way. ?? pic.twitter.com/HlTzVfuA5P
Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 18, 2021
The organizers responded to the tweet saying they have been in contact with the actor’s management for a long time and are keen to meet them in person as well. Parineeti fans immediately mobilized to support her and criticized the organization for dragging her name into it. Also Read – Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Receives Expensive Wedding Gifts Like Rs 3 Crore Range Rover, Salman Khan Diamond Necklace, Ranbir Kapoor
On the work side, the actor will appear in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani will also star in the film. Additionally, Parineeti Chopra will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the film “Animal”, which will be released in Dussehra 2022.
Watch this space for more updates on Parineeti Chopra!
$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&appId=178196885542208"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
$(".cmntbox").toggle(); }); });
Sources
2/ https://www.india.com/entertainment/parineeti-chopra-clears-the-air-actor-slams-talent-show-for-listing-her-as-judge-calls-it-absolute-shame-5146057/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]