It’s the showdown: Jay Ellis on the penultimate explosive episode of insecurity

Things officially hit the fan in the penultimate episode of Unsafes last season. Just when Issa (Issa Rae) seems half-ready to jump into the future with her barber boyfriend Nathan (Kendrick sampson), Laurent (Jay ellis) Issas exposes himself intermittently and exposes it all before embarking on a heated scramble match with Nathan.

Lawrence also has a lot to lose. He’s a new father to his son Elijah, and eventually reached a hospital co-parenting situation with Condola (Christina elmore) after struggling all season to be on the same page. With an episode left of revolutionary Raes Unsafe, it seems there is only one question left to answer: who will Issa choose, Nathan or Lawrence?

He fights for love, literally and figuratively, Ellis says of Lawrence. In a phone interview, the star opened up about her confrontation with Nathan, her undying love for #LawrenceHive, and how Lawrence wasn’t even supposed to make it through the first season.

Vanity Fair: In this episode, Lawrence finally gets involved and fights for Issa. What was your reaction when you first received this script, and saw that Lawrence really cared about it?

Jay ellis: I remember reading and thinking, Oh shit. Finally Lawrence against Nathan. It’s the showdown. I look at it too and go, man [Lawrence] and Condola are in such a beautiful place with Elijah, which is so cool to see this grow from episode three to where they are now. Lawrence is in this place where he’s back in LA, and I think a lot of pieces of his life click and that’s the one thing that’s not. It’s Issa. Find a way to get her back and at least talk to her and tell her where it is now.

After a lot of trial and error, especially from Lawrence, it looks like Lawrence and Condola have finally reached a really good co-parenting place.

I think back to episode 503 and I think something happened on this flight where [Lawrence] okay, if that plane had gone down, that’s not how i want to be remembered. This is not how I want the mother of my child to remember me. I think he realized he could do better and he should do better. You can see that full loop moment with him, Condola, and Elijah and it’s beautiful. It’s this amazing co-parenting thing where, like, I respect you and love you as the mother of my child. She obviously feels the same for Lawrence, and there’s that adoration and respect. They are going to make Elijah’s life the best it can be.

He is also in this place where he can realize that even though Condola is the mother of his child, he still sees the woman he is in love with, who is his soul mate, and with whom he wants to spend the rest of his life. in Issa. I think he’s handling this the best he can, until Nathan walks over and enters the conversation.

This first conversation between Nathan and Lawrence about the barbecue was extremely charged and underscored each man’s relationship with Issa.

Funny how none of them wanted to shoot each other. Lawrence would obviously find a way to dig a knife in a moment. I love how they express very clearly how they feel about this woman and how they love her, but using the barbecue as a way to talk about it. What seems like the straightest thing you can do [laughs], talk about a barbecue and compare it to the love of your life.

For a minute, it was as if Issa and Lawrence were really done, but recent episodes have shown that he still stays in his subconscious. She still thinks of you.

She can’t get rid of it. I think it’s for good. I mean, we’ll obviously see how the finale goes, but I think as much as she wants to move on and I think she’s happy with Nathan in so many ways. I think there are still so many unanswered questions about the relationship with Lawrence could have been. If you go back at the end of season four, they were at such a high level by then. They were two people who loved each other unconditionally and were able to recognize the past and recognize the past. I think they never really got to explore what the past was, so I think that’s why Lawrence is still on Issas.