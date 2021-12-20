‘1883’ review: Sam Elliott stars in Paramount + drama that follows ‘Yellowstone’ trail with gritty western prequel

One problem is the heavy storytelling, which sounds a bit too much like those letters read during Ken Burns’ “The Civil War”. Here, the voice belongs to Elsa (Isabel May), daughter of James and Margaret Dutton (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, whose pairing delivers a strong country music twang while allowing the married couple to pool wagon to work. ).

A Civil War veteran (pictured in a flashback in a later episode), Dutton took Horace Greeley’s “Go West” advice to heart, seeking a better life by making the dangerous trip to Fort Worth, Texas, Montana, where the present-day “Yellowstone” Duttons reside. (Although this is apparently a prequel, it’s a pretty fragile connection.)

James is a tough guy, but he lacks guns to survive in the wilderness, embarking on the journey with four women and a young boy (his family, plus a widowed mother and daughter). Reluctantly, he joins cranky Shea Brennan of Elliott, who leads a group of immigrants seeking a better life with his companion Thomas (LaMonica Garrett), who shares Brennan’s fondness for laconic answers and harsh solutions.

To its credit, the show doesn’t pull many hits when painting its portrayal of near-lawless territory, with James receiving numerous warnings when he arrives in Fort Worth ahead of his family. It’s punctuated, however, by stilted dialogue that often feels like it is from old westerns, as James is told, “You pull your gun out in this town, sir, you better know how to use it.”