No Way Home proves Andrew Garfield is the best Peter Parker

This is not a spoiler say that Spider-Man: No Path Home practically chock-full of cameos and Marvel references. New superhero movie stars a number of non-MCU Sonys characters Spider Man films, including Alfred Molinas Doc Ock, Willem Dafoes Norman Osborn, Jamie Foxxs Electro, and Rhys Ifans The Lizard, to name a few.

As a result, No way home basically serves as both the culmination of Tom Hollands (first) Spider Man trilogy and as a throwback to the legacy of superheroes on the big screen as a whole. Notably, the ties between the films and old Spider-Man titles even prove, once and for all, why we all should have enjoyed a previous actor’s performance more than we did back then.

Major Spider-Man: No Path Home spoilers to come.

Tom Hollands Peter Parker wearing his Iron Spider suit in Spider-Man: No Path Home. Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Andrew Garfield (aka Peter # 3)

Despite months of denying their involvement in the film, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are, indeed, in Spider-Man: No Path Home. Playing the same versions of Peter Parker as in their respective Sony-directed Spider-Man films, the two actors introduce themselves towards the end of No way homeIt’s second act not only to inject new energy into the film, but also to help motivate Tom Hollands Peter to complete his mission.

Watching the three Spider-Men interact with each other is delightful, especially when they playfully reference the different differences between them, but it can also get emotional, and we mean that in a positive way. A conversation about the losses they each suffered is so powerful, in fact, that it almost makes you believe it was always Sony plans to bring them together on screen.

But as good as Maguire and Holland are during their scenes together in No way home, it is Andrew Garfield who undoubtedly steals the show in the third act of the film.

Who is the best Spider-Man?

Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker in the 2014s The Incredible Spider-Man 2. Sony Pictures

As soon as he walks into the living room of Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) in Spider-Man: No Path Home, Andrew Garfield is about as charming and charismatic as an actor can be. His first interaction with MJ (Zendaya), in which she demands that he crawl to the ceiling to prove that he’s really Peter Parker from another universe, is one of the funniest scenes in the whole movie. Likewise, his joke on Maguire looking like a youth pastor might be the best joke we’ve heard in any MCUs Spider Man movie theater.

Garfield, who has proven to be one of Hollywood’s most talented actors since the end of his Spider-Man career, outshines both Holland and Maguire in every scene they share together. He’s funny and smart in every way Peter Parker should be, and the lingering sadness his character feels over the death of Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) is beautifully communicated by Garfield.

There may not be a line in No way home which carries as much unspoken weight as when Garfield says, with shame in his voice, that he just stopped shooting [his] punches at some point after Gwens’ death.

Garfields retaliation for Peter Parker in No way home is so good, in fact, that it’s hard not to hope that Hell returns as a character in the future. But the point is that Garfield was always this good at playing Spider-Man, and he’s always been able to navigate the different layers of the characters with the same vulnerability that he does in No way home.

Andrew Garfields Peter Parker building his web shooters by The Amazing Spider-Man. Sony Pictures

It's not hard to see why Andrew Garfield's perfect portrayal of Spider-Man in No way home is also astonishing and (somewhat) surprising to watch.

Its appearance in No way home marks the first time we’ve seen him play the character in a movie that’s actually devoid of the many other flaws that plagued short-lived Sonys The Incredible Spider-Man franchise. His heartbreaking reaction in saving Zendayas MJ from his mortal fall only proves how emotionally the actor was able to bring to his take on the character despite interference from the studio that ultimately made his solo sink. Spider Man movie theater.

All this to say that if No way home proves anything, that’s how good Andrew Garfield is at playing Spider-Man, and what a tremendous tragedy it is that he didn’t get the chance to do so in a truly worthy franchise. talent.