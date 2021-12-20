Not only Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, but con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar was in contact with 8-10 Bollywood celebrities in Rs 200 crore money laundering case: Report | Hindi Movie News – Bollywood





New developments have appeared with each passing day in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving crook Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Now, according to reports, the Enforcement Branch (ED) recently mentioned that Sukesh has an association with many Bollywood celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa shetty among others. Reports claim that 8-10 celebrities from Tinsel Town met Sukesh in prison in early 2020. However, details of their meeting and time have not yet been revealed. Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s disclosure statement revealed that he knew Shraddha Kapoor since 2015 and assisted her in the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) case. Talking about others Bollywood celebrities, said Chandrashekhar OF that he knew actor Harman Baweja and that he was planning to co-produce his next film “Captain” with Kartik Aryan. Chandrashekhar’s disclosure statement also mentioned that he also contacted actor Shilpa Shetty for the parole of her husband Raj Kundra. In the meantime, if reports are to be believed, ED said all of the claims of Sukesh Chandrasekhar are wrong. Since the biggest extortion racket ever in Delhi involving the crook, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, was arrested, the actress Jacqueline Fernandez was under the enforcement branch’s radar. The investigative agency has already grilled her on several occasions while investigating the case. In her statement to ED, the actress confessed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar gave her two pairs of diamond earrings, two Hermès bracelets, three Birkin bags, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes and a horse named Espuela. She also said her sister took out a loan of $ 150,000 from the scammer. Recently, reacting to this, Chandrashekhar alleged that Jacqueline was not telling the truth. According to a report, Chandrasekhar said he transferred the actress $ 180,000 and also gave Jacquelines’ mother Geraldine a BMW (X5). Speaking of the case, Sukesh Chandrashekhar used to launch an extortion racket from inside the prison and extort Rs 200 crore from a businessman. Besides Jacqueline, actress Nora Fathi is also under ED’s radar. Earlier, Nora reportedly admitted to ED that Sukesh Chandrashekhar gave her a BMW sedan. Meanwhile, during questioning, Sukesh claimed he also had a “friendly” relationship with other B-town actresses. ETimes has also learned that ED agents will be summoning other Bollywood actresses and artists soon, as part of their investigation. Read moreRead less

