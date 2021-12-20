Troy Kotsur (CODA): Oscar predictions say he will be nominated





Back on December 11 Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) ranked seventh in our overall Oscar ratings for Best Supporting Actor, based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. But what a difference a week or two makes. As of this writing, Kotsur has climbed to fourth place with odds of 8/1. It is practically related with Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”), which itself had a meteoric rise to third place, also with an 8/1 rating. It is not often that you see deaf actors in leading roles in the cinema, but “CODA” chose such actors for the role of a deaf family (Kotsur et Marlee matlin as parents, Daniel Durant like their adult son), whose hearing daughter (Emilia jones) wants to pursue his dreams outside of the family fishing business. We knew early on that Matlin would be an Oscar nominee as she was already very present in the industry; she won the Oscar for Best Actress for “Children of a Lesser God” in 1986, for which she still holds the record for the youngest winner in that category at age 21. SEE‘CODA’ could follow in ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ footsteps on Oscar route

But Kotsur has taken a lot by surprise, like other low-key actors in recent years who have grown through word-of-mouth and won Oscar nominations, like Barkhad abdi (“Captain Phillips”) and Paul Raci (“The sound of metal”). Kotsur has already won a Gotham Award for his performance, in addition to recent Independent Spirit Awards and Critics Choice Awards nominations, which have surely contributed to his sharp increase in our chances. Among those betting on Kotsur for a nomination are 15 of the expert journalists we interviewed, including Tim gray (Variety) predicts he’s going to win. Six editors of the Gold Derby predict a nomination for Kotsur, with Charlie bright predicting him to win. Did you also take the Kotsur bandwagon? TO PREDICTOscar nominees 2022 until February 8

