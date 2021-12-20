Spider-Man: No Way Home smashes pandemic box office record







This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland in Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

Image Credit: Sony Pictures via AP

With great power comes great profitability. Spider-Man: No Way Home hit the North American box office this weekend, raising $ 253 million (Dh 929.2 million) during the pandemic, according to estimates by measurement firm Comscore. As of Friday alone, the year’s most anticipated film had already raised $ 121.9 million, the second-most opening days in North American box office history and the December opening. highest grossing ever, according to figures from Sony Pictures. The Friday opening was also the best in Sony Pictures and Spider-Man franchise history. No Way Home cost $ 200 million to manufacture. Zendaya, left, and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Image Credit: Matt Kennedy / Sony Pictures

Sony and Marvels’ successful exit comes as the rapidly spreading variant of the omicron coronavirus has started to dampen other domestic sporting and entertainment events. With Spider-Man’s latest installment, Marvel officially swept the top five for theatrical debuts since the pandemic shutdowns began in March 2020. In second place was Sonys Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($ 90 million), followed by from Disneys Black Widow ($ 80.4 million). ), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($ 75.4 million) and Eternals ($ 71 million). To date, only two films have opened above No Way Home at the North American box office: 2019s Avengers: Endgame ($ 357.1 million) and 2018s Avengers: Infinity War ($ 257.7 million). , which were distributed by Disney. The previous biggest opening for a Spider-Man movie was Spider-Man 3 in 2007 ($ 151.1 million), followed by Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 ($ 117 million), Spider-Man in 2002 ( $ 114.8 million), 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home ($ 92.6 million), 2014 The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ($ 91.6 million), 2004s Spider-Man 2 (88, $ 2 million), 2012 The Amazing Spider-Man ($ 62 million) and 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ($ 35.4 million). Directed by Jon Watts, No Way Home sees the lives of Peter Parker (Tom Holland), his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) fall into chaos after Spider-Man is unmasked and a multiverse filled. familiar faces from other timelines are accidentally triggered. Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch in the movie.

Image Credit: AP

The stacked cast also includes Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong and Marisa Tomei as Aunt, as well as a number of returning villains from previous Spider-Man sagas, including Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx as Electro and Alfred Molina as Doc Ock. The Holland Trilogy Grand Finale won over critics scoring an excellent 94% on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes as well as audiences polled by CinemaScore, giving the blockbuster Marvel a rare A-plus rating.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/hollywood/spider-man-no-way-home-obliterates-pandemic-box-office-record-1.84510257 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos