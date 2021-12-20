Jack Reacher trailer elicits mixed reactions for lead actor Alan Ritchson





One of the most anticipated upcoming streaming shows is Prime Video Attack. After two great films starring Tom Cruise, fans of the Lee Child book series have been eagerly awaiting a more accurate portrayal of the character. Amazon recently released a trailer for the new version of Attack, showing the new onscreen version of the character. Watch the Attack trailer below. Now that a more accurate portrayal of the character has been revealed for the upcoming show, reactions have been mixed. Many believe that Alan Ritchson, who was cast to play the role of Jack Reacher for the Amazon show, truly embodies the feel of the character. Meanwhile, there is such loud opposition that makes it look like he’s misplaced in the role. Some would have preferred Tom Cruise to return for longer as the Reacher. MOVIEWEB VIDEO OF THE DAY While Cruise is a good actor, there is no denying that he is short compared to Jack Reacher, who is described by the author as 6ft 5in and 250lbs of muscle. Along with Ritchson, the new series has a star who is much closer in size and stature to the character. On that, at least, everyone can agree. The problem some seem to have is that they think Ritchson’s playing in the trailer lacks personality. Some internet commentators believe that despite his lack of stature, Cruise’s portrayal of Reacher will end up being superior due to his on-screen presence, something that Ritchson lacks. But the one opinion that perhaps matters more than anyone else belongs to the creator of Jack Reacher. Author Lee Child is executive producer of Amazon Studios, and as such was directly involved in the selection of Alan Ritchson to play Reacher. In a recent article by Weekly entertainment, Child gave his opinion on the casting of Ritchson. “This guy got on the screen and had that composure and that mixture of threat and goodwill that is always confusing about Reacher,” Child said of his 6’3 star. must be your friend, you are very lucky. If he doesn’t want to be your friend, you’re out of luck. It all had to be conveyed just through the position, the mood, the look – and Ritchson got it right away. ” For his part, Ritchson took the hearing seriously. In the eight months leading up to filming his audition tape for the character of Jack Reacher, he read the 24 Reacher books available at the time, carefully studying Reacher’s characteristics. In the same Entertainment Weekly post, Ritchson opened up about wanting the role. “I have become comfortable with oversized roles. Reacher has some insanely large shoes to fill; he’s a bit of a superhero. [But] I had become so invested in who Reacher was by then, there weren’t many questions for me. ”

Attack is based on Lee Child’s book “The Killing Floor”. The series stars Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Kristin Kreuk and Bruce McGill. Attack premieres February 4, 2022 on Prime Video.

