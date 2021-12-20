Tom Holland could produce No Way Home sequel with new Spider-Man actor





If there is a Spider-Man 4 Without Tom Holland, the six-time Spidey star wants to continue with the franchise – as a producer. Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman has confirmed Comic studio has committed to at least one more Spider-Man appearance in a Disney-Marvel movie, but Holland says he’s not contractually obligated to reprise the role after Spider-Man: No Path Home. As the 25-year-old actor plans his next steps – he will star and produce the Sony film Unexplored before finding Spider Man producer Amy Pascal for a Fred Astaire biopic – Holland faces an uncertain future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “In all honesty, I don’t know the answer to [my Spider-Man future]. There have been conversations about the future of Spider-Man. I don’t know yet if it will be with me, “said Holland. Hollywood journalist. “Maybe I’ll be a producer or something, I don’t know. But I know I love this character and I would be sad to say goodbye to him, but I’ve pretty much achieved everything I wanted to achieve. as a character. ” “I really think I’m going to win the Oscar for this movie, so it’s great,” Holland joked. “I’m ready. I’m ready to say goodbye.” Not ready to say goodbye: Pascal and Marvel Studios Creative Director Kevin Feige who confirmed Sony and Disney are sticking together for potential Spider-Man 4. “Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about – yes, we’re actively starting to develop the rest of the story,” Feige said. The New York Times of a No way home sequel, “which I say just because I don’t want fans to go through separation trauma like what happened after Far from home. It won’t happen this time. ” RELATED STORY: Marvel and Sony Are Actively Developing Spider-Man: No Path Home Following Like Spider Man Trilogy director Jon Watts revives the Fantastic Four for Disney-Marvel, Holland takes a break from web-swing. “I think what’s important is that [Spider-Man] needs a break. We have to allow the audience to let him breathe and understand how we’re going to bring this character back, if we bring him back. I think it appears for a cameo [in Fantastic Four] would defeat the point, “Holland said in a previous interview.” Although I would love to be in this movie [because] I love Jon and would be really excited to see what he does with the Fantastic Four, I think what we need to do with Spider-Man is let him breathe and almost let the audience tell us what he wants.” More Spider-Man: No Home Coverage Back issues: Spider-Man and Daredevil Previous issues: Spider-Man and Doctor Strange Previous issues: Spider-Man’s Identity Crisis Previous issues: Spider-Man vs. Sinister Six Spider-Man: No Path Home is now playing in theaters.

