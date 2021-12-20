Sussanne Khan writes birthday wish for alleged brother-in-law Arslan Goni shares blurry photo with him





Bollywood actress, ex-wife of Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan is making headlines for her relationship sparks with actor, Arslan Goni. However, it’s her recent post that will keep gossiping about what’s going on between her and Arslan as she wrote an adorable birthday note for her alleged boyfriend. On December 18, 2021, an intimate birthday party was organized for Arslan, and we also spotted Sussanne. Newly married Anushka Ranjan shared a short clip, in which Sussanne was seen lighting the birthday candles on Arslan’s cake. Recommend Reading: Katrina Kaif Shares First Glimpse Of Honeymoon, Shows Brides “Mehendi” and “Chooda” On December 19, 2021, Sussanne took to her Instagram account and shared a mushy photo with Arslan. In the photo, Susanne was seen donning a black colored sleeveless top with a gold colored skirt. On the other hand, Arslan was seen wearing blue jeans with a blue colored print shirt with a white t-shirt underneath. At the same time, Susanne wrote: “Happy happy birthday. I wish you a world filled with the best of all you so deserve..with the most beautiful smile and with all the purest love to surround you. Through. Shine without limits.” Earlier, in an interview with the Bombay Times, Arslan opened up about his relationship with Susanne. This year, Arslan was spotted at Sussanne’s birthday party in Goa. Speaking of the same thing, he had shared that Susanne was his good friend and that he had attended her birthday as a friend. He said: “Social media jokes are rife. It was just a birthday reunion with friends. Anyone can attend their friends’ birthdays, right? People will always speculate and we know how deal with it … by not paying attention. ” Arslan had further explained how his friendship with Susanne had developed. He had revealed that they had met at a mutual friend’s house and instantly hooked up. He said: “Sussanne and I are very good friends. I met her at a mutual friend’s house. We hit it off instantly. We hang out with other friends. He’s a very kind human being.” We wish Arslan the happiest birthday! Read more: MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni partied until 5 a.m. at Praful Patel’s son, Prajay Patel’s wedding in Jaipur SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

