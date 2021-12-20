Macomb County lawyers and judges feed the needy in Mount Clemens – Macomb Daily





Wearing purple latex gloves and a flower-patterned face mask, Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Julie Gatti picked up a tray of food at an event to feed the needy on Sunday. “I am here to serve,” she said. That was the motto shared by dozens of volunteers, elected leaders, community members and others attending the event which was held on a heated patio at the Rec Bowling entertainment complex in Mount Clemens. The four-hour holiday event included dinners of ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, rolls, pies, soft drinks and other goodies provided with funding from Macomb County Bar Association and the Young Lawyers Section of the Macomb County Bar Association. Guests also enjoyed the music of Kurt Gersch, Judge Gatti’s brother, who played the cajon and harmonica. In addition to free food, guests were treated to self-care packages that included gloves, hats, scarves, and other items. Steve Steinhardt, a former Macomb County deputy attorney now in private practice, said the association plans to feed around 300 less privileged people. He said leftover money and food would go to similar programs in 2022. “Our goal here is to spread goodwill and kindness, and to treat everyone with respect,” said Steinhardt. “I hope this leads to a more civilized conversation where we can focus on what we all have in common. It’s the spirit of Christmas and giving. Among the volunteers was Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who said she was proud to be in Macomb County at such a benevolent event. “I believe in government services, but government has to meet people where they are, we have to go beyond to make sure we reach everyone,” said the first-term Democrat. “We have to demonstrate how the government can actively serve the people, whether that is providing meals or improving the way services operate, and that is what we are going to in the office of the secretary of state.” Kathy Vertin, district director for Republican MP Lisa McClain, whose office represents northern Macomb and areas that extend down to the thumb, agreed. “Some things are not partisan and feeding the needy is not partisan,” said Vertin, who previously resided with her husband in Harrison Township. “It’s just a good thing that we’re doing in society, and that’s what makes America so special. We take our people in need. Pastor Everett Armstead of Holy Truth Christian Church said he measures whether the need for such services is often not visible to the naked eye. “A lot of times you have people with houses, but they don’t have good ones. The average person walking down the street may seem well off, but if no one is talking to them to see where they are in life, we don’t know. “We have to create a network of proximity where we find a better way to help people, otherwise we will have grants and charitable donations, and no one will benefit from these big events. We can make a difference in Macomb County.

