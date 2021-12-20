11 actors who miss famous movie roles

What are your biggest regrets?

This is perhaps one of the most obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be extremely revealing.

Just because an actor starred in an acclaimed movie doesn’t necessarily mean he’s thinking about it positively. In fact, it looks like some actors are even more critical of their own appearances in otherwise good films. because high quality elsewhere.

Here are 11 actors who regretted their roles in some movies.

Timothe Chalamet A Rainy Day in New York (2019)

Timothe Chalamet is one of the few actors to have regretted working with Woody Allen as historic allegations against the director, by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, have come to light following the #MeToo movement. Chalamet said: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I will be donating my entire salary to three charities: Times Up, the LGBT Center in New York and RAINN. He apologized for accepting the role, saying: It’s not something that fits me easily in the present moment or even anytime, and I am deeply sorry. It is a small gesture and not a destiny so close to compensation.

Matt Damon The Bourne Ultimatum (200)

Matt Damons’ original Bourne trilogy has received critical acclaim around the world. The actor, however, spoke spitefully about the third film, saying the original script, written by director Tony Gilroy, was awful. It’s really the studios’ fault for putting themselves in this position, said Damon GQ. I don’t blame Tony for taking a load of money and returning what he returned. It’s just that it was illegible. It’s the end of my career. I mean, I could put this stuff on eBay and it would be over for this guy. It’s terrible. It is really embarrassing. He was basically trying, and he took his money and left.

Matt Damon had some candid words on The Bourne Ultimatum (Getty Images)

Zac Efron Musical High School (2006-08)

Most people know Zac Efron as Troy Bolton from Musical High School. Zac Efron, however, wants you to know him about something else. I pull back and look at myself and I still wanna kick this guy’s ass sometimes he said Fitness for men. He did cool stuff with cool people, he did this thing that was funny but, I mean, he’s still just that fucking kid from Musical High School.

Sally Field The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man The series, starring Andrew Garfield as the eponymous web-slinger, was meant to launch a cinematic universe to match the Avengers. There were even rumors that an Aunt May movie was going into production, not that the actor who played Aunt May, Sally Field, was thrilled about it. It’s really hard to find a three dimensional character, she told Howard Stern to play the character, and you work it out as much as you can, but you can’t put 10 pounds of shit in a five pound bag. .

Sally Field has some issues with her role in The Amazing Spider-Man (AFP / Getty)

Harrison ford Blade Runner (1982)

There are seven cuts of Blade runner, one of which features Harrison Fords character Rick Deckard narrating scenes. Another that director Ridley Scott approves of is darker, and Deckard doesn’t explain the events. Ford doesn’t care about either version. I didn’t like the movie one way or the other, with or without, he said in 2017, before the release of Blade Runner 2049. I played a detective who had no detection to do. In terms of my relationship with the material, I found it very difficult. There was some crazy stuff going on.

Shia LaBeouf Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones fans had high expectations of the fourth film. Many were disappointed with the adventure of science fiction. I feel like I dropped the ball on the legacy people loved and cherished, LaBeouf said later Los Angeles Times. You get to rock monkeys and things like that and you can blame it on the writer and you can blame it on Steven [Spielberg]. But the actors’ job is to make it come alive and make it work, and I couldn’t do it. So it’s my fault. Simple.

Christopher Plummer The Sound of Music (1965)

The sound of music remains one of the most beloved films of all time. Christopher Plummer, however, hated playing Captain von Trapp. I think the part in The sound of music was the hardest he said Hollywood journalist. Because it was so horrible and sentimental and gooey. You must have worked really hard to try to inject a little bit of humor into it.

Daniel Radcliffe Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Daniel Radcliffe was only 11 when he was cast as Harry Potter. That hasn’t stopped the actor from viewing these films with a critical eye. I’m just not very good at [The Half Blood Prince], he said Playboy in 2012. I hate it. My acting is very straightforward and I can see that I have become complacent and what I was trying to do just hasn’t been found. My best movie is the fifth [Order of the Phoenix] because I can see a progression.

Daniel Radcliffe really doesn’t like one of his performances in the Harry Potter franchise (Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Eddie Redmayne The Danish Girl (2015)

British actor Eddie Redmayne recently said Sunday Times that he wouldn’t take the role of a trans woman if he offered it to her now. He played trans artist Lili Elbe in the film and received an Oscar nomination. However, while he admitted to making this film with the best of intentions, he said: I think it was a mistake. He said: The most important discussion of casting frustrations is due to the fact that a lot of people don’t have a chair at the table. There must be a leveling, otherwise we will continue to have these debates.

Kate winslet Titanic (1997)

Kate Winslet doesn’t care Titanic like a movie. Her performance as Rose is a whole different matter. Every scene I really, really like? Did you do it like that? Oh my God. Even my American accent, I can’t listen to it. It’s awful, she once said The telegraph. Hope it’s so much better now. It sounds awfully complacent, but the actors tend to be very self-critical. I find it hard to watch my performance, but watch Titanic I was just like, Oh my god, I wanna do it again.

Idris Elba – The Wire (2002-08)

OK, so this one is not a movie but Idris Elba has some regrets about the way his character in Thread was received. Elba is very well received for playing Stringer Bell on the HBO series. However, during an appearance on the James OBriens podcast alongside David Lammy, he asked viewers about viewers’ reaction to the role. We all worship Stringer Bell, but who do we really idolize? He asked, adding, will we idolize a smart drug dealer or a stupid drug dealer? What are we saying here? It’s good to pump a community full of heroine, but because you’re smart, does that make you cool? It was a problem for me.

