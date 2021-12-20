Entertainment
Bollywood 2021 controversies you should know about
Bollywood Controversies 2021: 2021 has been a turbulent year for Bollywood celebrities. From marriages to divorces, controversial commercials to income tax and the drug raiding affair, a number of Bollywood celebrities have found themselves in the midst of controversy. Here is a list of 10 incidents Bollywood would like to forget.
- Aryan Khan case
Aryan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested alongside seven other people in a drug raid on a cruise ship on October 2. Drugs like hashish, cocaine and MD have been discovered. He was arrested the next day and was sentenced under sections 8C, 20B, 27 and 35 of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). After spending more than 20 days in Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison located in Bandra, he was finally released on bail on October 28, 2021.
2. Aamir Khan’s divorce from Kiran Rao
Actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao, who had been together for 15 years, announced their divorce in a joint statement. They had met for the first time on the sets of the film Lagaan. Khan was the main actor and producer of the film while Kiran Rao was the assistant director of the film. The two, however, have said they will co-parent their son together and work together on projects they are passionate about.
3. Raj Kundra controversy
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra’s husband was would have arrested on July 19 for having participated in the creation of pornographic films and having published them via a mobile application. On September 21, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale granted him a deposit of Rs 50,000 under certain conditions.
4. Alia Bhatt in the Manyavar ad
Manyavar, a bridal wear brand, released their new 41-second commercial called Kanyadaan, starring Alia Bhatt. The slogan was Tradition wahi, soch nayi. The main idea behind the ad was #KanyaMaan. The ad is shown asking for a daan from the groom in addition to Hindu wedding rituals. The parents then offer their children to each other and to the opposing family an equal exchange takes place as one house wins a daughter, another wins a son leading to a balance in engagement in a marriage, seems to be the message. The announcement was not well received by some of the population and #BoycottMananyavar started to become a trend. According to Internet users, the advertising degraded their religion. Read more about it here.
5. Jacqueline Fernandez appearance before ED
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez had to appear before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. The case had links to Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The ED is investigating him in an extortion case of Rs 200 crore. Earlier, she had also been arrested at Mumbai airport on leaving the country. A surveillance circular was issued against her and she was briefly detained at immigration. Read more about it here.
6. Kareena Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19
Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID after attending a dinner at Karan Johars’ house on December 8. The duo took to Instagram to confirm the news. The two actors are doubly vaccinated and are in isolation at home. Following this, the Mumbai civic body BMC launched RT-PCR tests in their buildings. According to reports, Kareena Kapoors’ building was sealed after she tested positive for COVID. Karan Johar, however, tested negative.
7. Controversy over the “true freedom” of Kangana Ranaut
In a recent interview, the actor said that India was granted its true freedom in 2014 and that the freedom of the British in 1947 was given as bheek (alms). Following the comment, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Preeti Menon filed a First Person Report (FIR) against Ranaut for the seditious remark. Soon Varun Gandhi and the Congress Party also took to social media to call out for the actor as political parties like Shiv Sena demanded that the Padma Shri awards and the actor’s four national awards be withdrawn. Read more about other controversies about it.
8. Kangana Ranaut’s Oxygen Declaration
As the entire nation went through unrest over lack of oxygen, hospital beds, COVID-19 deaths in Wave 2, the actor launched yet another controversy on Twitter asking people to focus on the environment and plant more trees. Everyone is building more and more oxygen factories, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how do we compensate for all the oxygen that we forcibly draw from the environment? It seems we haven’t learned anything from our mistakes and the disasters they cause #PlantTrees, she tweeted.
9. Sonu Sood’s computer raid
Sonu Sood made headlines in September this year when the Income Tax Department inspected at least six properties in Mumbai and Lucknow linked to actor Sonu Sood in alleged tax invasion. However, actor Simmba has denied all the allegations and even released an official statement about it. “I didn’t waste money,” he said.
Besides Sonu Sood, Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, producer Madhu Mantena and director Anurag Kashyap have also faced tax raids.
10. Tandav controversy
Saif Ali Khan, star of Amazon Primes web series Tandav, has been accused of hurting the religious feelings of a particular section and has come under heavy criticism from several cultural and social groups. Several complaints have been filed against him. The manufacturers finally had to apologize.
Suggested Reading: Bollywood Weddings 2021: Couples Who Got Married This Year
